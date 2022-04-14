Virus on the decline, but charlatans remain

Even in what we hope will be the waning days of the pandemic, organizations like America's Frontline Doctors are still out there, spreading lies while pretending to stand up for the truth.
America's Frontline Doctors calls itself "America's premier civil liberties organization," and it pledges to stand up to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state medical licensing boards.
"Physicians who go so far as to recommend cheaper, life-saving early COVID-19 treatments, such as ivermectin or hydroxychloroquine, are especially targeted and censored," the organization says.
The group's founder is Dr. Simone Gold, a right-wing political activist who pleaded guilty last month to a misdemeanor charge related to the events of Jan. 6, 2021. She's due to be sentenced in June.
Her organization's latest recruitment tool comes in the form of a so-called "documentary" series titled "Doc Tracy: Physician Investigator." Promotional materials say the series turns the tables on those who have been hunting down doctors who refuse to follow the rules put forward by the medical establishment.
Gold opens the segment talking about physicians she claims are putting their patients above "the COVID narrative." She mentions guys like Robert Malone, the doctor who didn't actually invent the mRNA vaccine, and Peter McCollough, a doctor who was fired for spreading COVID misinformation. She also singles out Paul Marik, the guy accused of fabricating data in a study of vitamin C.
And then there's Christopher Rake, an anesthesiologist at UCLA Health who made news in October when he filmed himself being escorted from his workplace for refusing a vaccine in defiance of a statewide mandate.
"This is what happens when you stand up for freedom and when you show up to work, willing to work, despite being unvaccinated, and this is the price you have to pay sometimes," Rake says in the video. "But what they don't realize is that I'm willing to go lose everything -- job, paycheck, freedom, even my life for this cause."
In the so-called documentary, Rake plays the role of Doc Tracy. Based on the cartoon hero Dick Tracy, Rake's character even has the police detective's handy wrist radio, and he uses it to communicate with a character played by Gold herself. The two talk back and forth throughout the film, spewing misinformation.
The primary target of the 21-minute film is Kristina Lawson, president of the California Medical Board.
"It is disturbing to be targeted by anti-science zealots and the people they seek to manipulate," Lawson says in a written statement issued in response to the film. "Since the 'movie' was released, I have received a constant stream of emails and voicemail messages threatening me and demanding I resign from my position."
She pledges not to do that regardless of any efforts to scare her off.
The video features a clip from a widely reported December incident where four unnamed individuals from Gold's group confronted Lawson in a parking garage.
"And now we see the result of that ambush," Lawson says in her statement. "A 20-minute 'movie' filled with swastikas, images of dictators and shot through with dangerous lies and disinformation."
Why would physicians sworn to do no harm engage in such behavior?
Maybe they really believe in the mission. Or maybe it's all about the fame and fortune. Witness the "donate now" button on the organization's website. "What's freedom worth to you?" it asks. The organization helpfully offers suggestions -- $30, $50, $100, $250, even $500.
Oh, and if you want one of those unapproved treatments for COVID-19, America's Frontline Doctors can hook you up. Just pay $90 for a telemedicine appointment and another unspecified amount for the drugs themselves, and pretty soon, your miracle cure will be on its way.
