Well, 2020 has certainly been a record year. Since calendars were updated to 365 days, we haven't seen a year that spanned 24 months until the arrival of 2020.
Though I am Kentucky educated, I only jest when suggesting that 2021 was actually just another 12 months of 2020. But as we look back on the year that was, we must ask, was 2021 better than 2020?
We can't have that conversation without acknowledging that COVID-19 remains the dominant force in our lives. We have adjusted, albeit begrudgingly, but the pandemic continued its devastating path in 2021, and it shows little sign of slowing down as we wait on the doorstep of a new year.
Our country endured more deaths in 2021 than in 2020, which is puzzling, frustrating and yet somewhat understandable.
It's puzzling because the introduction of vaccinations was widely believed to be the kryptonite for this super virus.
It's frustrating because despite study after study and data point after data point, some still refuse to be vaccinated.
It's understandable because we spent much of 2020 isolated and wearing masks. Most of those restrictions were lifted in 2021, so the virus was logically going to spread to more people.
We're tired of wearing masks, getting tested and arguing over vaccinations. But if we want to see the virus reach a controllable state, we must persevere. But being steadfast doesn't just relate to physical health, but also to our societal wellbeing.
This year we saw rioters storm our Capitol, politicians spew lies about election fraud and legislators thwart the power of health experts and executive officials. If we had watched these events unfold in another country, we would have suggested that nation was on the brink of collapse. What's possibly the most depressing about many of those actions and events is that they were inspired by flat out lies or misinformation. It caused many of us to question friends and even family members.
Yet we managed to keep this experiment in democracy afloat, even though the wounds we've inflicted upon each other haven't fully healed. But as we turn the page to a new year, we can write a new chapter in our history. We can learn from our mistakes. We can admit our wrongs. We can move forward.
And aren't you ready for a new year, and a fresh start? I am. I'm fatigued by the social media shaming, the endless debates and the political grandstanding. I'm done with the extremes.
Though we've lost much, we are still blessed.
Americans have more disposable income on average than at almost any point in our history. There are financial problems and economic injustices, but we can face them together. We can prioritize skills training, education and opportunity. We can ensure that no matter a person's race or gender, they'll have a good job and a good life.
Children were used by adults in 2021 for political reasons. Parents screamed at school board members about mask mandates, yet you never read about a mom shaking her fist at a fast-food company's CEO for pushing real poison into children's bodies.
But we should be concerned about our youth, just not in the ways we demonstrated over the past two years. Your child isn't in danger of turning into Benedict Arnold if he reads about our country's history, but he may be in economic peril in a few years if he doesn't value expanding his mind.
Let's support education in 2022. Let's make sure our kids are knowledgable of our past and present, so that they don't have to wait until a pandemic strikes to do their own research.
If you want a good education for your children, then support educators.
On a similar topic, as we strive for racial equality and equity, let's not dismiss the fact that progress has been made. Our country's past has plenty of atrocities, and slavery was the worst. We have a long road ahead, but we should pause and consider how far we've come. We only finish the journey together, not by further polarizing one another.
But regardless of what you believe, we should be able to carry on without forcing our will on others. We should be able to enjoy the prosperity of this nation without sacrificing it over a politician. If nothing else, agree to disagree. We must recognize that people's opinions change over time, but they rarely shift because someone screamed them or embarrassed them online.
If our goal is just to enrage those we view as the opposition, our goal isn't a worthy one.
So was 2021 better than 2020? In some ways it was, in many ways it was the same or worse. We can't control the past, but we influence the future. Let's make 2022 a year we won't forget for the right reasons.
DANIEL SUDDEATH is the editor of the Jeffersonville, Ind., News and Tribune. He can be reached at 812-206-2130, or by email at daniel.suddeath@newsandtribune.com.
