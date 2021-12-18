We have a right to know

In a matter of two weeks time, three times, Pulaski County school system has let me down. First, Pulaski County High School had a Social Media gun threat and failed to include parents of the students in the "need to know" information.
Southwestern High School recently uncovered another gun threat inscribed on a bathroom wall. Again, the system failed to inform the parents of the students within the school. As well, the administration refused to put the school on lockdown. If the threat wasn't worthy of a lockdown, why were so many police on the ground?
Again, another threat hit Pulaski County High School the very next day. We still received no calls. My daughter expressed her concerns to the issue, the reply, "you're ignorant." Tell me, how is it ignorance for a child to be concerned about her life when multiple threats are being made? Why would an adult tell a child they are ignorant for having concerns?
As a parent of multiple children within the school system, I am very disappointed to have learned of these issues through my child rather than through an administrator. If a threat is made through any means, wether the threat seems viable or not, it should be taken seriously and all parties have a right to know that our children are being kept safe.
I send my kids to school everyday expecting that they are safe and will make it back home just as they left. Lately, it seems that the administration is not performing as it should. No, you do not need to release names of those disciplined, but, yes, you do need to keep the community informed of the safety and well being of our future generation.
The way things are right now, it is safe to say that the system is a failure to our children and by intentionally keeping parents uninformed, the school administration knows this is true.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.