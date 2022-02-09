We need a spiritual reckoning

I go through sort of reckoning at the beginning of each year. It's an eight-day, liquids only fast. I have an intimate conversation with God, dialogue with Him about where I am, where I have been and where I need to go in the coming year. It strips me, humbles me and allows me to look at myself in the intimacy of His presence.
Reckoning falls within that vein of self-purging. It forces us to take an honest look at ourselves and face unpleasant truths. If we would be honest with ourselves, we could all benefit from some self-reckoning. The things we are hearing and the things we have seen displayed, spoken and acted out on the grand stages of life in these abnormal times, and the fact that we are willing to accept these things as normal begs for a reckoning.
Lies are as common as the hairs on our forearms, facts are subjective, and theology is twisted to fit who we are rather than shaping us into what God wants us to be, its contorted and misrepresented. All the people are secure behind their walls of the pride of person and of loyalty to an ideology, whether political or theological. Reckoning forces us to look at ourselves amid this new normal with uncomfortable honesty.
We put ourselves under the microscope, disrobed of our defenses, laid bare for a full body mind-heart examination. We look at our behaviors and the motives behind our actions. Reckoning forces us to face unpleasant truths. We recognize that there is some pride, some arrogance, some sel-sevingness ingrained in our persona. The person the people see is not the person you really are; the person you are when you are alone at midnight and it is just you, your thoughts and God-whether you acknowledge Him or not; the person you face as you stand naked before the bathroom mirror. There are some uncomfortable nuances about that person.
An honest exercise of self-reckoning removes the walls of defenses built up through the years of self-denial. It invites you to tear down the barriers of pride, a stumbling block before God. He hates pride. Proverb 16:18 says, "Pride comes before destruction, and an arrogant spirit before a fall." As a nation of Christians, we need to heed that warning. And again, in Proverb 29:23, we are warned, "A person's pride will humble him, but a humble spirit will gain honor." As individuals, we need to take heed to the wisdom of God.
Take my advice, do not engage in an honest exercise of reckoning without first seeking God to grant you the courage to face what is revealed. Reckoning leaves you naked with all of your inadequacies exposed, it forces you to accept that you are vulnerable and emotionally fragile. But it is a necessary cognitive mental process to bring us in unity with ourselves, and to love of ourselves. Jesus commanded that we love our neighbors as we love ourselves. It is evident, that with the discord and vitriol stirring in this nation of Christians and Christian leaders, that we don't love ourselves.
We are a nation that holds these truths to be self-evident: all men are created equal. In other words, we are all made in the image of God. Imagine the transformation in the attitudes of the people, imagine the unity we would embrace as a country united, one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all, if we all would undertake an honest exercise of self-reckoning. Political differences, ideological differences, and theological differences would take a backseat to love, self-love, love for one another and unity. "Above all, put on love, which is the perfect bond of unity." (Col 3:14)
Once we complete the individual self-reckoning, we then would come to a spiritual reckoning. Through a spiritual reckoning, we come to God wounded, scared and broken. The Omniscient, the Compassionate, the All-Sufficient God - El Shaddai, sees our humility, our brokenness, our reverence for Him, and He answers our need with grace to help and to heal. Then we could dwell together in unity.
"Behold, how good and how pleasant it is for brethren to dwell together in unity!" (Psalm 133:1)
As a nation of Christians, a nation with Christian leaders, we are a nation of brethren. 1 John 4:20 says, "If anyone says, "I love God," and yet hates his brother or sister, he is a liar. For the person who does not love his brother or sister whom he has seen cannot love God whom he has not seen."
Any devout, right-thinking Christian should cringe, as we process the things going on in the social, the political and institutional religious arenas of America, with mouth gaped incredulity as we process the things that flow from the lips of our leaders, our neighbors and fellow believers.
We need a spiritual reckoning in the community of those who follow Christ. Like the apostles in the first century, we would then turn our world upside down with the true gospel living through us.
