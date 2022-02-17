We need to deal with our birthmarks

As I was completing my daily ritual of applying concealer, my husband, in innocent sweetness, remarked that there's nothing on my face I need to conceal.
I agree. I don't NEED to conceal anything, but in my experience, if I make an effort to cover my birthmark (a group of red smudgy looking markings on my right cheek just in front of my ear), my day and the days of those around me seem to run just the tiniest bit more smoothly.
I'm not a bit embarrassed by my birthmark. I do not find it ugly. But I do find that other innocent folks taking notice of it can become an inconvenience for me and an embarrassment for them.
You see, because my birthmark looks a little bit like someone with bright pink lipstick has recently kissed me, folks are forever wanting to wipe it off. I thought that sometime soon after leaving childhood, people would stop suggesting I wipe off my face, but I was wrong in that thinking. I definitely thought that as a fully formed adult woman, another person wouldn't come up to my actual face and try to wipe off my birthmark FOR me, but I was wrong in that thinking too.
And the real kicker is, that even after I go through the whole song and dance- the one where I explain about my birthmark- that it doesn't wipe off, that it has always been there, that perhaps they didn't notice it before because I usually keep it covered. Even after I try to soften the embarrassment they feel about having tried to wipe off an actual part of my person- they will forget. The person who does it once is likely to do it again.
Now, I am certain they wouldn't do it if they knew this mark is a part of me I cannot change. One morning on the drive to middle school, my daughters explained that their rule for what to mention and what not to mention regarding a person's appearance, etc, was whether it was something the person could quickly (which they defined as under 5 minutes) change. Something in someone's teeth? Say something. A stain on their shirt? Only if they have quick access to a change of shirt. A mole on their face? No. A smudge of something on their face (which is what people often think my birthmark is)? Then, you say something.
So they don't know. They are trespassing innocently. And it's fine. It really is fine. Forgiving people their trespasses is what we do. But we shouldn't pretend it isn't trespassing. As well-meaning and benign as it might seem- particularly to the trespasser, these encounters inevitably put me in a position to have to explain myself and to coddle them. It is work. So I TRY to keep my birthmark covered up.
Unfortunately, when I'm not feeling well, my birthmark shows up more. It is brighter and bigger and layer after layer of concealer may or may not do the job. And in my experience, when you don't feel well, people look at you even more than they do on an average day. You're "off" and so they are drawn to looking at the ways you are "off". And so if I'm not feeling well, it's even more likely that it is also a day where I will be trespassed, and though I will do the same song and dance I always do, it'll be a little less gracious. And I will feel marginally worse at having had to explain my face again.
I am tired of having to explain that there is an aspect of me (probably many aspects of me beyond the birthmark) that others may perceive as a flaw but that I can't change- not quickly. And furthermore, there are aspects of me that others consistently perceive as flaws that I wouldn't change even if I could.
There are so many folks out there who are so so tired of having to explain themselves. There are people for whom concealing aspects of themselves most of which they were simply born with and have no desire to change is a matter of safety. If the "concealer" doesn't work that day on the aspect of themselves others find unacceptable, they might be far more than inconvenienced. They might be fired. They might be evicted. If they don't live in a constant state of concealing their true selves or placating the people in positions of power over them- people with better resources and connections, then they will have to pay a price.
But concealing comes at a price too. Or does it?
There is an ancient Buddhist idea of "no-self" that says there is no core YOU or me, and that believing otherwise will inevitably be a source of suffering. Research on the mutability of personality supports this notion. We can learn to play a role if we accept the role. We can have what researcher Brian Little refers to as "multiple authenticities". We can adopt traits outside our usual habits in the service of something that is important or interesting to us.
The key seems to be choice. If we ourselves are the directors of the roles we play, it goes ok most days. If we can't FULLY be the director of our own roles, then are there any acceptable roles available? Any kind and/or interesting directors?
I think at this particular point in history, more and more folks are saying no. The available roles are unacceptable. The directors are greedy tyrants. The stage makeup is clogging our pores, and the costumes are ill fitting. We will suffer the consequences of being ourselves. And if what the Buddhists say is true and at the core of our being there is NO self, we reserve the right to create ourselves. Our birthmarks are our birthmarks. Deal with it.
I am very interested to see where this takes us collectively. I'm fascinated and inspired by it. Because revealing beats concealing every day of the week for me.
