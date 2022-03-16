We shall overcome, I believe it

It was a good week, the week beginning on the 6th and culminating with the weekend events of the postponed MLK Day celebrations. The Unity Breakfast was held on Friday, the 11th, on the Somerset Community College (SCC) campus.
It was a great event. Dr. William H. Turner was the featured speaker. He is an academic and consultant, researcher and author who has received numerous honors and recognitions for his work, and a dynamic speaker. It was worth the early morning rise to attend the Unity Breakfast.
An added highlight for me was to see the Lake Cumberland Slave Memorial. The 20-foot tall, stainless steel linear sculpture was installed by the artist in July 2019. It is placed in the courtyard of Meece Auditorium, the heart of the college campus. The official dedication of the Cumberland Slave Memorial was held October 21, 2019.
The sculpture fabricated by Odeleye Sculpture Studies is rich in traditional African spiritualism and symbolic connections of the enslaved persons to their ancestral culture. This is a good, sound and authentic recognition of American history. It commemorates the resting place of slave persons from the Lake Cumberland area.
The US Senate passed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act on March 8th without opposition. It passed through the House of Representatives last month. Three Republicans voted against passage. Rep. Thomas Massie, who also voted against the legislation in 2020, tweeted, "A crime is a crime, and all victims deserve equal justice. Adding enhanced penalties for "hate" tends to endanger other liberties such as freedom of speech." A rather peculiar perspective.
African American legislators have been advancing efforts to pass this humane legislation for decades. It has taken more than 100 years and 200 failed attempts.
Rep. Bobby Rush, D-Ill, stated, "Lynching is a long standing and uniquely American weapon of racial terror that has for decades been used to maintain the white hierarchy, unanimous Senate passage of the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act sends a clear and emphatic message that our nation will no longer ignore this shameful chapter of our history and that the full force of the U.S. federal government will always be brought to bear against those who commit this heinous act."
Lynching claimed the lives of more than 4,500 Americans of African descent during the nearly ninety years of its violent rampage with impunity. A lot of heartache, a lot of prays finally answered.
Brother Billy Holland knows something about the power of prayer, and the power of the God we pray to. His column on March 8 gave testimony and affirmation that God hears and answers prayers. Sometimes He answers in dramatic ways and other times it's a process of continual prayer and holding onto the faith that He will come through.
Holland shared a praise report about a miraculous healing. As I read the column, I was filled with joy, with hope, I rejoiced with him. Paul tells us we are to share in the joy and sorrows of our fellow beings: Romans 12:15, "Rejoice with those who rejoice, and weep with those who weep."
A member of his ministry team was the victim of a rear-end collision. She suffered damage to her cervical vertebrae. For two years, she could not lift her head, she was only able to look at the ground that she walked on. Brother Holland had compassion for her and occasionally gathered the team around her to pray for her healing.
I'm reminded of the woman in Luke 13:10-13; she had been bent over for eighteen years and unable to straighten up, unable to look eye to eye with anyone. Jesus spoke release to her infirmity, laid His hands on her and healed her.
Bother Holland, on Friday February 25th, felt compelled to pray for her. With two other team members, they laid hands on her, pleading the blood of Jesus over her, and asking for healing of her condition. Jesus answered. With in fifteen minutes after they departed for their ministry work, he received the news, with shouts of praise to God, that her neck had suddenly straightened up. God is still healing. Nothing is impossible for Him. "For with God, all things are possible." Mark 10:27
I concluded the weekend recognitions of MLK Day on Sunday afternoon. My wife, Maxine, and I attended the Community Celebration at First Baptist Church on North Main Street. The mixed congregation sang together the Negro National Anthem-we lifted our voices in unity, we were inspired by the message of the event speaker, Dr. Quentin Tyler, closing remarks by Elaine A. Wilson, CDP, SCC Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and we concluded the program with the singing of 'We Shall Overcome.'
I believe we shall overcome the issues that divide us because the Lord is in it. He does not fail. The words of the second verse declare it. "The Lord will see us through, the Lord will see us through, the Lord will see us through some day; Oh deep in my heart, I do believe, the Lord will see us through some day."
We shall overcome, I see the evidence of His moving us through; I believe it.
