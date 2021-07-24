‘We share sugars, not boogers’ ... and other gems from the front lines of child-rearing

Back when I was single, I kept on my phone this list called Songs I Am Surprised There’s a Line Dance For. It was an inside joke with myself. I blame its length on how much I loved live music, because I’m sure it had nothing to do with how very long I was single.
Single life gave way to mom life, and my old song list gave way to this list of Things I Can’t Believe I Say to Tiny Humans. I’ve had it since about the 30th time I told my baby daughters to “STOP DRINKING YOUR BATHWATER.” Those babies are 6 and 7 now, and we’ve moved on to entire conversations I’m stunned to have with my children. I swear when I was little I wasn’t as smart-mouthed … or as smart.
You can see their growth from babies to big kids in the list. Check it out:
“Don’t wipe that on Mommy. We share sugars, not boogers.”
•
"Stop telling your sister you ate her baby."
•
"You just put that dust pan in my MOUTH."
•
"Boogers are not glue. For the last time, boogers are NOT glue."
•
"Oh, sissy, the word is BOOGER, not BURGER. But I can see how you'd get those confused."
•
"Well. I guess there's a pterodactyl on the bathroom door."
•
"Let your sister in that mud puddle. There's plenty of mud for two little girls to share."
•
“No, you MAY NOT use my hair to wipe your nose. Thanks for asking.”
•
"You're right. You SHOULD tell Grandpa not to eat butterflies."
•
“Don’t put Play Doh in that doll!”
•
“Don’t feed PlayDoh to that dog!”
•
“What’s wrong with YOUR NOSE? IS THAT BLOOD?? Wait. Did you put PLAY DOH in your nose? Oh. Don’t pick your nose with Play Doh on your fingers. That’s not gonna end well, Sissy.”
•
“I know you are not about to drink that ketchup. Please put a french fry in it so other people won’t think I’m a bad mommy who lets her kid eat a plate of ketchup for lunch.”
•
(Six months later, different girl) “I know you are not about to stick that straw in the ketchup. Don’t you do it.”
•
“No, you can’t see what my boogers look like. But I promise they’re just like yours. That’s how boogers work.”
•
Dr. Luma, 3, approaching the dog with a sparkly medicine dropper:
"C'mon, Nommers. Put your tongue out."
Nommers delivers a slurpy dog tongue from the doctor's chin to cheek. The doctor topples over backward.
Mommy: "Well, you told him to put his tongue out."
•
Mommy: “It’s not a debate, kid. You have to wear clothes. Go put on a shirt!”
Ruby, 4, shaking her fist: “You win this time, Mommy, but I will be back!”
Mommy: “Great. Be wearing a shirt when you come.”
•
Princess Luma, 4, giving her dad some tips on COOKING: "... That's how we do it in my kingdom. I've got 17 kids and 17 hammers."
Daddy Jason: "That could be a country song.”
•
Mommy, suspiciously: “Ruby, what —“
Ruby, 5, preemptively: “I’m DEF’NILLY not hiding something from you!”
•
Mommy: “You need to sleep in your own bed. You are a big girl, Sissy.”
Ruby, 5: “Mommy, I am NOT a big girl. All this time I been pwetending.”
•
Mommy: “Ok, but don’t get any bright ideas.”
Luma, 5, under her breath: “I already GOT bright ideas.”
•
Luma, 5, sighing: “Ruby steals all my friends with her cuteness.”
Mommy: “YOU steal all MY friends with YOUR cuteness.”
•
Mommy: “Luma, what are you doing?”
Luma, 6, stops, turns, stares: “Um … my lawyer's lawyer needs to talk to you.”
•
Mommy: “What did you ask Santa to bring you?”
Luma, still 6: “Well, I ASKED for makeup made in America but Santa said I’m too pretty for makeup. I’m not sure if that means I can’t have makeup, or if there just isn’t any makeup that’s not made in China.”
•
Me, staring at a cotton swab in horror, then putting two and two together and coming up with:
"Luma, is my ear bleeding or did you get into Mommy's Q-tips for a Valentine's project involving red paint?"
Luma: "Um … You'd better put your finger in your ear and doublecheck."
•
Mommy: “You have to wear the mask, Sissy. They won’t let you in without it.”
Luma, 7, grumbling: “I want to punch coronavirus in the FACE.”
•
Mommy, looking at a drawing: “Is this a volcano or a dress? And I love this girl dancing.”
Ruby, 6: “That’s not a girl. That’s an ice cream cone.”
Mommy: “Oh, I thought the cherry was her head.”
Ruby: “It’s not.”
•
I leave you with this gem, from when Ruby had just turned 4.
She refused to get out of the car because — drum roll — she was picking her nose. I grabbed a cloth and snatched a booger off her finger. Goaltending, y’all.
She threw the biggest tantrum she’d thrown since the day she turned 2 and didn’t get her egg roll fast enough at the Panda. “That was the PERFECT booger!!” She screamed and screamed. She launched an exhaustive search of the minivan for this elusive, pristine booger. She was tossing toys this way and jackets that way and hollering, “Give me my booger back! I want my booger!”
I was laughing so hard it was one of those ugly-face, full-teeth, breath-stealing spasms that is sure to offend the instigator. It did. Ruby came running toward me screaming “I will hit you! I am going to BITE YOU!” And she was so cute and so tiny and her little fists were ferocious and it was all so funny I literally had to sit down, at which point she hit me, bit me and pulled my hair while I was helpless with giggles.
Later, after a timeout and a beefy cry, she curled up in my lap, said she was sorry, then asked me sweetly, as though her tantrum was the whole and only problem:
“Mommy, can I have my booger back now?”
