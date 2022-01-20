What is our relationship to the 'T'?

When I was a little girl, I served tea.
We all did. It was expected of us. Even on Wilson Ridge which was as much dirt as gravel back then, where I was the only little girl in a cluster of mobile homes all occupied by family, it was expected. Even as the only little girl around in a radius of several miles in a family where actual tea had NEVER been served, I was expected to serve tea.
My first tea set was pink, plastic, and empty. Egalitarian by nature, I began serving it to baby dolls, barbie dolls, and stuffed animals of every persuasion together at a single table right away. But that didn't last long. I wanted to serve my loved ones.
The adults in my life were always very accommodating. In the midst of their busy days, there was not a single person who refused my tea. Whether it was MaMa Cain in her apron or Uncle Darrell in his muck boots, they "drank" with enthusiasm and offered their compliments on my service as well as the flavor or my teacakes, and I was heartened by it a great deal.
But I was keen to the distinction between what was placation and what was genuine, and soon I grew dissatisfied serving imaginary tea. I was allowed to have well water in my pot and cups, and while I kept serving it to bears and barbies and uncles and all, I'd tasted it. And I knew it was lacking. The effort it took to pretend to enjoy this tea was considerably more difficult than when I was serving air. One's imagination can fill in a blank space creatively and deliciously, but to actually drink water poured between multiple plastic vessels questionably sanitized by a grubby-handed child was a challenge even for the grubby-handed child herself.
Then I learned that tea sets in the real, grown-up places- far from this gravel road- were made of china. The only thing I new about china was that it was allegedly quite expensive and delicate. It was to be handled by only the most careful people. To break it would be SO devastating, but no self-respecting lady would dare serve her tea from anything else.
And that is when I stopped serving tea.
I could serve coffee. The bitterness of it would cover the taste of hard water, and any old cup would do. You do not have to be a lady to serve coffee. And being lady-like was not a value system I was raised with. Try not to show your panties and chew your tobacco after the company leaves was about the extent of it really.
Coffee and tea had very different purposes. Coffee steeled you for what was to come. Tea settled you after you'd been through an ordeal or just offered a little pleasure or luxury. Tea helped you take your leisure. Coffee helped you endure your work.
I learned later on in life that some people even read tea leaves to determine fortunes. I reckon if you're relying on your afternoon coffee to get you through the day, you pretty much know what your fortune is without anybody having to tell you.
I'm not sure when it came into common parlance, but at some point, folks all over the internet would boast of themselves and others that they were "spilling the 'T'". This meant to tell the truth as it had allegedly never been told and in way that was delightful for the server and for those watching someone "get served".
Now, I get it. The ego drive to tell people off is quite strong. It feels like self-defense, retribution, etc. It feels like you get some of your power back in doing it. But I'm not sure that's true. The times I've done it, I'm the one who walked away still boiling hot with anger, and now the person "served" was probably boiling too. Who knows what ripples of unkindness both large and small may have followed!
It was thinking about the nuances of this language that got me wondering about my own relationship to the "T". What is my relationship to the capital T Truth? Like the internet mob, am I looking to "own" someone?
In the fourth teachings of Sacred Feet Yoga, we are instructed to place our faith in stillness, steadiness, and service.
Upon deep reflection, these teachings contain simple instruction for how one might mindfully and compassionately deliver the Truth if one has it to give. They also give us a guide for recognizing fellow "faithful" ones as they conduct themselves accordingly.
In practicing stillness, we allow the "T" time to steep. The definition of "to steep" according to Merriam-Webster is to soak in liquid at a temperature below the boiling point. If you or the person you are dealing with is boiling in anger or in metaphorical "hot water" where some party's well-being is being threatened- it is NOT 'T" time. Cool off just a bit. Let it sit.
In practicing steadiness, we absolutely do not "spill" the 'T'. Whatever truth we may have to share, we bring skillfully, gracefully to the table. We don't slosh it or dribble it tentatively about. We carry the 'T' with confidence, pouring a precise serving to each one gathered at the table. If they didn't come to our table, we don't go around forcing them to drink our 'T" either. We trust the right people will come at the the right time. The table is open, but it is not without the expectation of civility.
What we bring to the table, we bring as an act of service, not of pride. We wish to bring whatever knowledge we have so that others might also reap the benefits of that knowledge. We wish to bring a measure of comfort, a bit of luxury and pleasure. The 'T' is not meant to steel one against some harsh future time outside as the bitter coffee would do (and no doubt there is a time for this service as well) but the Truth is intended to soften and to soothe, to brighten the mind that it might be turned inward for a time.
Should you come to my 'T' party you will find that while I got rid of the plastic, I never did take to the china. Delicate vessels are simply not my taste. But silver- or better yet- cast iron….THAT I can appreciate. However, to my frequent dismay, the Bible says we are earthen vessels "jars of clay". And the delicacy of clay is entirely dependent on what hill it was dug up from and how hot the fire was that the maker has used to seal us in our final form. I allow I won't chip too easily. But unbreakable I'll never be- whether I'm full of 'T" or not.
