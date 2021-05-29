When a headache does not go away

"
Doc, since Christmas Eve, I wake up with the headache and go to bed with the headache, my life happens in between."
There is a subtype of headache called New Daily Persistent Headache (NDPH). According to International Classification of Headache Disorders, NDPH is de novo chronic headache which is persistent from its onset and patient clearly remembers the events around the onset of headache. This type of headache lasts at least three months. This is a unique headache as it is persistent and unremitting from onset. This headache shares different characteristics from other primary headaches like migraine, tension type headache, etc. Most cases do not have clear etiology, but various viral etiologies have been described in the past . Interestingly, children and young adults have higher prevalence of NDPH ( 0.1% v/s 0.03%) when compared to adults.
Most adolescents with symptomatic COVID-19 infection experience mild symptoms including dull headache and according to major publications and the CDC , 80% of asymptomatic adolescents at the time of a positive test later develop some symptoms within 2 weeks. We can deduce that previously labelled "asymptomatic cases" are just "pre - symptomatic."
At the University of Kentucky Children and Young Adult Headache Program we have seen a surge in cases of NDPH. A few of these cases were tested positive with COVID -19 prior to persistent headaches and majority of them remembered some mild viral illness prior to persistent headache. It is not clear if these recent cases are directly linked to COVID-19 but there is a possibility. Although these headaches cause significant morbidity by effecting quality of life (calculated by PedMIDAS Score), there is no evidence that they may result in permanent damage.
Like any other headache disorder, correct classification and identification results in better prognosis. One of the challenges in treating NDPH is to avoid additional medicine overuse which is considered taking any over the counter pain medicine more than three times a week for at least three months. A few cases of NDPH might respond to daily preventative medications. Daily preventative medications can be taken every day with good tolerance unlike as needed pain medicines.
At the University of Kentucky Children and Young Adult Headache Program a team of physicians, nurses, and pain psychologists are available to help address difficult to treat headaches including NDPH.
DR. SHAROON QAISER is director of UK's Children and Young Adult Headache Program.
