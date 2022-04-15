Why Veteran should be spelled with capital V

I know it isn't proper grammar in most cases, and since I make my living with words, sentences and paragraphs I should know better, but I believe that the word Veteran should always start with a capital V.
After all, the reason we capitalize letters in the first place is to show a differentiation between them and other letters, to let us know that a certain letter denotes an emphasis on the word being written. That is the part of the rule I agree with, actually, because it sets the stage to let us know something important is about to be said.
So what, then, are truly important things? Well, we always capitalize a person's name, of course. And if they are a professional such as a doctor or lawyer, we capitalize the degrees and such that follow their names as well. Other titles, not so much for the most part, or only dependent upon where those titles are placed in reference to the name. After those basic rules (and a host of others teachers stress throughout academia) it seems to fall into a case by case basis or become a question of preference.
You could say I am a veteran reporter, for instance, but since it is just a reference then there is no need to capitalize the word. I am also a veteran coffee drinker, but again that is only a reference point and doesn't denote any overreaching value beyond myself -- and possibly to coffee sellers around the area. But I believe that Veteran should have its own specific rule, at least in the context of the American Veteran. And the reason I say this is because there are very few individuals who even come close to having the impact that the American Veteran has had across the country.
The American Veteran, I believe, deserves a special connotation all their own, and rules of grammar specific to them alone. Any time we write about Veterans and mean American Veterans, the rule should be that the first letter is capitalized. As a means to draw attention, as a means to honor, and as a means to let everyone who reads the sentence know that something important is about to be said, because they are important.
We should capitalize the word Veteran in that context to honor the sacrifices they have made, to let the Veteran and all who read the word, know that we respect what they have done for us as a country. And we should always capitalize the word Veteran to let each man and woman who has served know that they are appreciated.
Veteran should always be capitalized because it is, at the end of the day, the most honorable of all honorifics. It is a word that, more than any other, represents honor and the fulfillment of duty. It represents a willingness to stay the course in defense of all the things our country holds dear, and the dear ones that country holds. So when we use the word Veteran, we should use it with the reverence it deserves. And the V should always be capitalized, standing tall to honor their service.
