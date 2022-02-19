Why we need Black History 

There are many ideas of what constitutes history, many paths we may travel to come to this deep well of wisdom. History is not just the past, but the past inscribed with the blood, sweat and the strivings of people, individuals, and collectively as a community, and of diverse cultures that make this a nation, the undergirding of who we are today.
Black history is needed and necessary to bring to the consciousness of America the centrality of the experiences and contributions of African Americans to the story of this democratic experiment. To ignore it or to prohibit the teaching of real history to the generations coming on our heels breeds ignorance.
A high school in Massachusetts thought it a heritage embracement to kick off the month-long celebration of Black History by highlighting traditional meals germane to Southern Black culture. It filled their stomachs but did little to promote much needed honest discussions about the culture of race in America.
History is important for this generation to know. Someone said they need to experience it enough to change them and the society we live in. Black History is not Fried Chicken, and we are not all of the Southern experience. But then any place south of the Canadian Border shares vestiges of twentieth century ideas about race and culture.
Sixteen states have introduced legislation that will prohibit the inclusion of race conscious curriculum in their schools. Five have voted this prohibitive legislation into law. Three states, Tennessee, Mississippi and Florida, specifically prohibit teaching of Critical Race Theory. This racial reckoning theory is not taught in K-12, however the Pulitzer Prize winning "The 1619 Project" has been linked to CRT and therefore any reference to the "Project" is prohibited in these state's schools.
"When you write a people out of the past, you write them out of the future," says L. Rodney Bennett, Pastor of SBC in May's Lick, Kentucky.
Critical Race Theory is college-level curricula. It's a framework that examines the long-term effects of centuries of white privilege and race policies detrimental to people of color. A ban on the 1970s college classroom theory is overkill. State legislators rush to introduce and pass bills to prohibit the CRT boogieman from entering K-12 curricula.
The Michigan State Senate ratchets up the political hype. A separate bill will be introduced that will assess penalties - a 5% loss of their funding, if any educators teach from the material of "The 1619 Project." The Bill's sponsors suggest that CRT makes White children uncomfortable and infers that they are inherently oppressors.
Generations of African Americans educated in segregated schools were made to feel that they were inherently inferior and second class. Where was the outrage; where were the concerned legislators rushing to shield these young impressionable minds.
We should not be deterred by these short-sighted, myopic legislators who want to present America's storied history in a comfortable, unoffensive narrative. Its tantamount to teaching the gospel without the crown of thorns, and without the brutalities of the cross of Christ.
Most of what we know about Black History, the groundbreaking discoveries in science, medicine, engineering, industry and education were unearthed by forensic anthropologist, historians digging through the layers of denial and misrepresentations by a system bent on framing a people and culture and heritage as invisible, insignificant, non-contributing, shiftless and lazy. These African Americans refused to believe the whitewashed narrative of their heritage or their contributions to the building of America. It is no surprise that African Americans figure prominently in the pages of our history books.
Carter G. Woodson, the father of Black history, inaugurated Black History Week in 1926. By 1960, it had evolved into Black History Month. Fifty years after the first celebration, President Gerald R. Ford officially recognized Black History Month during the country's 1976 bicentennial. He called upon Americans to "seize the opportunity to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of Black Americans in every area of endeavor throughout our history."
He was a Republican President. A generation later, about 46 years, Republican state legislators are leading the charge to prohibit the inclusion of honest, raw and authentic Black history in K-12 curricula. A very real and telling history is essential; you can't look forward without looking back. We must know the stony paths we have trod to get to this point. If we see those boulders in the paths before us, we must have the wisdom to remove them. We do not need to ignore them and stumble over them again.
There is a diverse, inflectual conversation about race, about racial policies, about America and about the African American's journey airing on Amazon Prime TV. Six very astute scholars, professors, journalist, social advocates and jurist speak to the roles they have played to advocate for justice for Black Americans, to push back against an inherently unjust system, and to pave the way for the generations that follow; generations that stands on our shoulders.
The Amazon Prime video, titled "Master Class," is essentially an oral history lesson. These instructors of Black History, Black Freedom and Black Love are: Dr. Cornell West, philosopher, political activist, social critic, actor and public intellectual; Angela Davis, iconic political activist, philosopher, scholar, author and Professor at University of California, Santa Cruz; Jelani Cobb, staff writer with the New Yorker, Professor of Journalism at Columbia University and assoc. professor of African American Studies at the Univ. of Connecticut; John McWhorter, an American linguist and assoc. professor at Columbia University; Nikole Hannah-Jones, Pulitzer Prize winning investigative journalist and staff writer for the New York Times. She is the author of "The 1619 Project," and finally, Sherrilyn Ifill, President and Director of Counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund and author of "On the Court House Lawn."
An impressive lineup of presenters and recommended viewing for truth seekers during this celebration of Black History Month. Truth is liberating. Jesus said in John 8:32, "You will know the truth, and the truth will set you free." And Jeremiah Johnston. Ph. D said, "one of the most dangerous places to be is when we don't seek the truth. The easiest way to eliminate confusion is to know the truth."
Therefore, we need the study of Black History. We are treading on dangerous ground.
