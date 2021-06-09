Will we be served coffee in Heaven?

Somerset, KY (42501)

Today

Showers early then scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. High around 75F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.