It’s been over 150 years since slavery was abolished in the United States. Here in Somerset, we celebrated — truly, joyfully celebrated — that transformative milestone for the first time last Saturday.
Better late than never.
Even as city officials were setting up for the Juneteenth Festival, the folks in Washington D.C. —our own Hal Rogers among them, voting in favor of it — were busy making the occasion marking the end of slavery a federal holiday.
That means that our fair community wasn’t just being reactive to the change on the national level — we were out ahead of it. That’s something we can feel good about.
Of course, last year, there was a Juneteenth charrette — a fancy term for a gathering held to discuss important issues facing the community — but it took place because of national racial unrest and the deaths of individuals like George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, events that sparked cries for change which reverberated across the country.
This year, the organizers of the Juneteenth Festival — put together by the City of Somerset and the Lake Cumberland Diversity Council — had a different mood in mind. Not one of somber reflection or of anger over injustice, but of celebration. They chose to give people another opportunity to come together in peace and harmony and joy.
It looks like that’s just what happened. Look past the food trucks and the cornhole boards around the Fountain Square, and you’d have seen people of different skin tones, different backgrounds, different political perspectives coming together and chatting, laughing together, breaking bread (so to speak).
One of the community’s most prominent African-American citizens, John L. Perkins, has often referred to Somerset as being like “Heaven” compared to the turmoil seen in other places. Watching how the Juneteenth event unfolded, it’s not hard to see why. We may not be perfect, but Somerset is getting a lot of it right.
Juneteenth commemorates when the last enslaved African Americans learned they were free. Confederate soldiers surrendered in April 1865, but word didn’t reach the last enslaved Black people until June 19, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to Galveston, Texas. That was also about two-and-a-half years after the Emancipation Proclamation freeing slaves in the Southern states.
Like virtually anything in this day and age, there was debate on social media about the purpose of a Juneteenth event like we had. Some people asked why we’d hold a celebration based around this idea — we’re all already free, what’s the point? they might ask.
The real question is not “why?” however. It’s “why not?” Why wouldn’t we have a day to celebrate the period in American history when the shackles came off an entire segment of the population that had been mistreated, sold and bought like property, and forced to live and work in enslavement?
There are a lot of great things about our country’s past and culture that we’re used to celebrating every year; we certainly feel African-Americans gaining that kind of freedom is something to honor and recognize, whether it happened a century-and-a-half ago or only yesterday. That feels like an ideal holiday to us.
Around 1,200 people are estimated to have shown up for this year’s Juneteenth Festival; as the event continues into the future, we expect that number to grow and grow. Let’s embrace the idea of celebrating this special landmark in American history which has made life better and richer for all of us, no matter what the color of our skin, and let’s appreciate the people — the Lake Cumberland Diversity Council, the City of Somerset, the artists and performers and everyone else — who made this event a reality in our community.
Let’s live together with each other in peace, respecting each other’s individual rights and shared humanity. That’s what Juneteenth is all about.
