Oftentimes we think of Somerset and Pulaski County as one large entity. We sometimes forget they have separate governments with separate wants and needs.
When it came down to piecing the puzzle of the much-discussed "interlocal agreements" together, there was a lot at stake for the city and county.
Somerset Mayor Alan Keck has spearheaded an effort to bring Horse Soldier Bourbon into our community — and with it would come a golden ticket into Kentucky's lucrative Bourbon Trail.
However, there was some resistance from several members of Pulaski Fiscal Court to the city’s desire to incorporate a Tax Increment Finance (TIF) district as a stipulation for passing the city-county Occupational Tax Agreement.
That TIF encompasses the property of the planned Horse Soldier Farms development which would bring a distillery, high-end lodging and retail village to the area.
Keck and Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley also had to pound out pacts on the Comprehensive Fire Protection Services Agreement and the Insurance Premium Tax Agreement.
It was not easy. As Keck pointed out at this week's SPEDA board meeting, it took months of negotiations to get to the point where all parties were comfortable.
The hang-up was the length of the agreement terms — the county wanted the agreements to extend 20 years, which was the same length as the TIF district would be active, while the city wanted to maintain the more traditional five-year spans. The city said they would go with 20-year agreements — but they would only be enforceable for five years, then allow either one side of the other to end the agreement with an 180-day notice. That didn't give the county the security they were looking for.
But Kelley and Keck kept working and in an incredibly logical move that would make even Henry Clay proud, the two local leaders simply compromised. The agreements were set at 10 years and the TIF district, which is vital to the development of the Horse Soldier project, had the county's guaranteed participation.
It's mind-boggling that more problems can't be worked out with simple common-sense, goodwill negotiating.
It's no secret the city and county governments have not always been in sync. As a mater of fact, they've been at odds quite often.
“We’re still fighting an old belief that the city and county are supposed to be against each other. We’re enemies. We fought each other in grade school and with bragging rights, and so they carry that," Kelley said. "There’s a lack of trust, I’ll say, between anybody that went to the county (schools) against anybody that lives in the city.
But with Kelley and Keck at their respective helms, the spirit of collaboration has never been more pronounced in our community.
"My message – and the judge’s message – has been ‘Let’s stop fighting with each other and start kicking other communities' butts," Keck said at the SPEDA meeting. "And then, when we start working together regionally and we start doing well, we’ll start kicking other state’s butts.’ … I think it’s a big step in the right direction for, quite frankly, a generation.”
Amen to that.
Thanks to a new spirit of collaboration and compromise, everyone in our community is winning.
JEFF NEAL is the Editor of the Commonwealth Journal. Reach him at jneal@somerset-kentucky.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.