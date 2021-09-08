State Senate President Robert Stivers said it best — when one speaks of Congressman Harold Rogers, there is no fancy, pretentious titles needed.
"He's just Hal," Stivers said. "A friend and a neighbor."
Indeed, Rogers has been just that for the people in his district — which has spanned some 70 counties over the 40 years he has served in Washington. Despite attempts to gerrymander him out of office, Hal prevailed. And it's a good thing, since he has done so much for people throughout the 5th Congressional District.
In short, Hal Rogers is a visionary — and the 83-year-old statesman has the gumption to make those visions a reality.
In job-starved eastern and southern Kentucky, Rogers launched the Southeast Kentucky Economic Development Corporation — better known as SKED —in 1986 to help small businesses start up and expand. In the process, over 10,000 jobs have been created.
Rogers has been a champion for infrastructure throughout the region. Over the past four decades, Hal has secured nearly $800 million for flood control projects in eastern and southern Kentucky.
In 2015, Republican Rogers worked across political lines with former Democratic Gov. Steve Beshear to launch Kentucky Wired, the state's largest public-private partnership to connect every county in the commonwealth with high-speed, high-capacity broadband. The project will eventually move Kentucky from ranking among the bottom in the nation for connectivity to one of the country's leaders.
Rogers has championed major road expansions from the Mountain Parkway, to the Cumberland Gap Tunnels, to U.S. 421, to U.S. 461, to the Cumberland Parkway, Ky. 80 and beyond. In terms of air travel, 40 years ago, only a handful of airports had been established across southern and eastern Kentucky. Now nearly every county in the region has access to a local or regional airport, providing vital economic development opportunities.
Hal has also addressed the region's longstanding shortage of healthcare professionals by bringing together leaders of local hospitals, colleges and universities in southern and eastern Kentucky.
It's no secret our region has been riddled with opioid addiction — and there's been no greater warrior against this scourge than Hal Rogers. In 2003, Rogers launched Operation UNITE to address the drug abuse crisis in his district through a holistic effort, bringing together law enforcement, treatment and education.
In 1997, Rogers moved to help preserve his district's beauty when he teamed with the late General James Bickford, former Secretary of the Kentucky Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Cabinet, to form Eastern Kentucky PRIDE. Thanks to nearly half a million volunteers over the years, the region is cleaner than ever before with less litter, more environmental education, less streams contaminated by straight pipes, and fewer illegal dumpsites. Approximately one million old tires and nearly 200,000 old appliances have been removed from our hillsides and streams.
In 1996, Rogers helped establish the now iconic Center for Rural Development here in Somerset to advance technology in the region, open a venue for the arts, support public safety in rural areas and train future leaders and expand educational opportunities through the prestigious Rogers Scholars Program. Since 1998, nearly 1,400 Rogers Scholars have been offered $11 million in scholarships from 19 colleges and universities.
Several years ago, Rogers and Beshear — again working across those party lines — established SOAR (Shaping Our Appalachian Region) to help “plan our work and work our plan” for a better and brighter future in eastern Kentucky. SOAR is leading the way for economic development, regional collaboration, and vision-casting for the next generation.
And Hal has made an impact in Washington as well.
In 2003, he was tapped to lead the first Subcommittee on Homeland Security following the horrific events of 9/11. He was a driving force behind the Department of Homeland Security, bringing together 22 agencies under one umbrella to build a stronger national defense, protect against terrorist threats, improve federal responses to natural disasters and strengthen border security.
Rogers was also one of the first members of congress to take on Big Pharma. During a congressional hearing in December 2001, Rogers questioned the first Purdue Pharma executive about the company’s marketing practices of Oxycontin.
It doesn't take a rocket scientist to see why Rogers has been elected to 21 consecutive congressional terms. And it's fitting that such a prolific lawmaker is now the dean of Kentucky's congressional delegation.
I am proud to call Hal Rogers a friend. Congratulations on your milestone — and thank you for your dedication to the citizens of the 5th Congressional District.
JEFF NEAL is the Editor of the Commonwealth Journal. Contact him at jneal@somerset-kentucky.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.