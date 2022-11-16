The actions of our politicians, those who are tasked with governing the people, has a way of revealing our spiritual beliefs, what foundation we build on, what we base our decisions on, and what guides the direction of our society. Politics has a pervasive influence on our social and spiritual identity.
Today’s toxic culture has mauled truth and left it laying in the ditch of expediency; it has burned the bridges that connect us so that justice stands distant and undesired. Isaiah 59:14 says. “Justice is turned back, and righteousness stands far off. For truth has stumbled in the public square, and honesty cannot enter. “
We are consumed with the drive for power, and when we have it, we undertake oppressive measures to increase the realm of power and strengthen our hold over the people. The midterm elections are behind us, but the seeds of discordance planted during the season of campaigning are now budding in legislative maneuvering.
The moral standards we hold foundational in our homes, in our society, and in our church, does not weigh on the liberty we may have in enacting the laws of the state. Our moral compass, our set of beliefs, or values that help guide ethical decisions and judgments of right and wrong, is in a box, on a shelf next to our Bibles.
The courts recently ruled that the GOP redistricting maps did not violate the state constitution. Legislative districts are redrawn every ten years. Most often, the party that has the legislative majority equitably redraws the district maps based on population shifts. The midterm elections resulted in an increase in Republican majorities. There was no attempt to restrain partisan interest in remapping legislative districts.
In his ruling, Franklin Circuit Judge Thomas Wingate opined, “there is no doubt that the new boundaries amounted to partisan gerrymanders.” Kentucky’s constitution “does not explicitly forbid the consideration of partisan interest in apportioning representation, he added. The Democrats sued claiming ‘extreme partisan gerrymandering’ in violation of the state constitution.
The Republican supermajority stood on sound constitutional privilege, albeit they may have pushed the envelope. “Everything is permissible, but not everything is beneficial. Everything is permissible, but not everything builds up.” (1 Corinthians 10:23 CSB) We have been torn asunder by extreme ideologies across the social, political, and spiritual spectrums; its time we start to rebuild in unity.
For decades, gerrymandering, the practice of dividing election districts in a way that gives unfair political advantage to one party, was used to dilute the African American voting strength, and deny participation in the processes of government. The constitutions of the states did not prohibit the practices. Moral laws should have.
Constitutions establish certain organs of government, vest certain powers and deny certain other powers but do not comprise the entirety of fundamental law. It should, at times, be subject to interpretation through the prism of moral law, what is just and right, and thereby revealing its flaws. God’s law, the Ten Commandments is the only law written in stone, all of man’s laws, the constitutions, state and federal, are subject to amendments to rightly govern in the context of current society; they were written by imperfect men in imperfect times.
