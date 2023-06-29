As we head towards the 4th of July Holiday, I want to focus on over two months of work this office has put into one of the most important aspects of county government. I knew when I took over in January that a lot of what I was doing was going to lead to this week with the approval of our budget for the upcoming fiscal year. There are several moving parts to any budget passed by the Pulaski County Fiscal Court. I felt it was important with this one, since it is my administration’s first, that those of us involved take a long look at the funds we are taking in and the funds we are spending.
That process started with looking at the previous year’s budget. Crissa Morris, our new Pulaski County Treasurer, was crucial in not only looking at the budget overall but also putting into place things we can do in the future to be better stewards of your county tax dollars. Our goal is to cross train and delegate various duties to provide checks and balances to insure confidence in our appropriation of these funds. Crissa is also going to be working with all departments to help clean up any of the past issues that keep coming up in county audits. And in showing more transparency when dealing with county finances, we plan on forming a committee that will look quarterly at our county budget to see if we need to adjust anything as we go.
After we looked at that previous budget and set out to form one of our own, looking line by line at what did and did not work, each department head informed us what their potential expenses would be. Once that was finished it was time to involve the magistrates. These are the people you voted to represent you in county matters, and they are the deciding factor on what makes it into a finalized version of the 2023/2024 Pulaski County Budget. Because of statutory requirements, no more than two magistrates at a time can consult with me and Crissa on the budget.
Over two and a half months, we had several meetings to draft a budget that is responsible and meets the needs of Pulaski County. We went through it line by line and studied not just what we are spending, but why we are spending. Once we had a draft that we thought was presentable, it got a first reading at a meeting of the Pulaski County Fiscal Court. Upon approval, that budget was then sent to Frankfort for further inspection. Many eyes looked at our annual budget and when it was sent back to us, it was made available in our office for public inspection.
What happened this week at Fiscal Court was a final reading and unanimous passage of our county budget for the next fiscal year. The key to that sentence is that it was a unanimous vote in approval of the budget. With this being this administration’s first budget, I appreciate very much the work that went into it and the willingness of all our magistrates to sit down with me and my staff to make this a thorough and collaborative effort. I’m also very thankful for our department heads and our county employees. They have done an exemplary job during this transition. When we all work together, we make Pulaski County better for all of its residents, not just a select few.
If you would like a copy of the 2023/2024 budget, feel free to stop in at our office at 100 North Main Street. We have copies available for the public. You can also review it by visiting our website at www.pulaskigov.com. If you have any questions, you can contact this office by calling (606)678-4853.
God Bless You All and God Bless Pulaski County.
