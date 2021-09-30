Chip Slaven, the National School Board Association's interim director, had a chilling plea for President Joe Biden on Thursday: He wanted federal assistance to investigate and squash threats over COVID policies, including mask mandates.
In a letter to the President, Slaven pointed out that parents, and members of the community in general, have been "disrupting school board meetings and threatening board members in person, online and through the mail." Slaven likened the trend to domestic terrorism.
I have two thoughts.
1. How despicable.
And 2., we are so very fortunate that people in our community have not taken this route to voice their displeasure over COVID mandates.
Yes, we have concerned parents and members of the community who are 100 percent against mask mandates, the vaccine and all things designed to fight the pandemic. And we can debate all day long how misinformed they are about all of it.
And, yes, when Gov. Andy Beshear first imposed a mask mandate — a move since knocked down by the Kentucky Supreme Court — parents did gather to protest at the Pulaski County Board of Education building and even ventured to Frankfort to rally. Parents also attended a Pulaski Board of Education meeting to get some answers.
But there were no arrests. There was no vulgarity. There were no threats of violence.
As a matter of fact, during an afternoon gathering of anti-mask supporters, Pulaski County Schools Superintendent Patrick Richardson brought water out to the protestors — and later joined them in prayer for children about to enter the current school year.
Around the country, things have not always been so sugary sweet.
Slaven's letter documents more than 20 instances of threats, harassment, disruption, and acts of intimidation in California, Florida, Georgia, New Jersey, Ohio and other states. It cites the September arrest of an Illinois man for aggravated battery and disorderly conduct for allegedly striking a school official at a meeting. In Michigan, a meeting was disrupted when a man performed a Nazi salute to protest masking.
“We are coming after you,” a letter mailed to an Ohio school board member said, according to the group. “You are forcing them to wear masks—for no reason in this world other than control. And for that you will pay dearly.”
It called the member “a filthy traitor.”
Last week, a crowd of up to 200 protesters who banged on doors and shouted at police shut down a school board meeting in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, where members planned to consider a temporary COVID-19 mask mandate.
The father of an Arizona elementary school student was arrested after he and two other men brought zip ties to the campus, threatening to make a “citizen’s arrest” on the school principal over a COVID-19 quarantine.
The most offensive aspect of the local outcry was a few misspelled signs — and as one who can fire off typos with the best of them, who is anyone to snicker about that?
It makes me proud that even though there is division in this community about how to deal with the pandemic, we have been for the most part cordial and respectful of one another.
We have to remember that school board members, although elected officials, are unpaid and are serving our school systems to make them better for our children.
The COVID era has made for some very tough decisions at all levels of education. If you don't believe me, ask a teacher, a counselor or an administrator.
It goes without saying we should dole out an extra helping of kindness and appreciation to all of our educators — and school board members — for how they have handled a very difficult 18 months.
We should respect their decisions, because they do not make them without a lot of thought, consideration and prayer.
And, in Pulaski County anyway, we should appreciate how folks on both sides of these issues have behaved toward one another.
JEFF NEAL is the Editor of the Commonwealth Journal. Reach him at jneal@somerset-kentucky.com.
