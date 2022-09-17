After one week of play I am at level 127 on Candy Crush.
I have no idea if this is good or bad.
And I don’t really care.
I have played the game out of sheer boredom. It takes more than exploding peppermints to get my competitive spirit racing.
However, we do what we have to do when the body is weak, the mind is foggy and the only companionship is two exuberant German shepherds.
It started on the first day of high school prep football play.
Friday night lights were back, with 10,000 to 15,000 fans expected to pack our award-winning Mitchell Stadium for the Bluefield-Graham game.
All hands were on deck at the newspaper.
I woke up feeling miserable with a fever, chills, sweats and other assorted symptoms. After my at-home Covid test showed a negative result, I blamed the illness on a sinus infection I had been battling for days.
Somehow, I made it into work – hibernating in my office for the evening with a mask and bottle of hand sanitizer.
Saturday was no better, and a trip to an urgent care clinic gave me the news I was dreading.
The at-home test was a dirty dog liar.
I had Covid.
The husband was out of town for work, likely a good thing since I was told to quarantine for the week.
It wasn’t like I felt like doing anything, anyway.
I never dreamed that sheer exhaustion could set in by merely walking from the bedroom to the bathroom.
Letting the dogs out and strolling onto the back porch triggered wheezing.
I slept for 11 to 12 hours each night, and took multiple two-hour naps during the day.
And, alas, I should have bought stock in Kleenex.
Having underlying health conditions, an at-home pulse oximeter – which measures oxygen levels – became my new best friend.
I trended at 88 for more than five days. Normal levels are usually 95 or higher.
I questioned whether or not to write a column about Covid.
For two years I dodged the illness, but the bug finally bit despite vaccination and an attempt to stay healthy.
My trepidation came because I often prefer to dwell on the lighter side of some serious situations.
Why whine and moan when laughter is another available option?
The problem is, Covid is a very somber and potentially life-threatening illness.
I did not die.
I did not end up in ICU on a ventilator.
I was one of the lucky ones.
Some readers may recall a column a few weeks back when I wrote about losing my television service because my giant German shepherd puppy chewed all the wires on the satellite receiver.
Regrettably, I have not yet had it fixed because I’ve not had time for one of those we’ll-see-you-on-this-day, sometime-between-nine-to-five appointments.
Ironic that on the one week I am home all day, every day, I can have no one at my house.
So I played Candy Crush.
And a knock-off version of the ‘80s arcade game Galaga.
And I popped bubbles with a laser beam, which made no sense to me but apparently is popular.
And, as always, I would ultimately revert back to my cellphone favorite – solitaire.
I think – I hope – I have finally made my way out of the dark Covid cavern and am now back among those in a somewhat healthy world.
However, I am continuing to say prayers for those who have suffered from this illness.
And those who may experience it in the future.
