Petrarch, my Plumber, doesn’t understand the recent commotion in the news about the federal debt. “It’s just like a big tub of water,” he says.
“If you keep pouring water in and don’t drain the tub by at least the same amount, the tub just fills until it overflows. Then you’ve got real trouble,” he explains.
“But we always avoid an overflow, don’t we?” I ask.
“Sure,” Petrarch tells me. “They let the drama build to the crisis level. They argue and battle over it, kiss and make up, everyone loses face, and they go out for beer after a ribbon cutting over my new tub.”
“That’s no simple matter!” I exclaim.
“Pshaw,” he answers. “You’ve seen the ads. ‘In a single day, we install a new, bigger tub.’ Plus, they could set up a system that pre-orders a new tub, so you’re never in danger of overflow.”
“Where we don’t do a good job of preventing disaster is with nature,” Petrarch says.
“It’s so random,” I say.
“We’re getting better at giving warnings which help, and the Census Bureau, with other Federal agencies, has started to measure community resilience, sort of our snapback capabilities.”
“Hmm,” I hmm. “How does that work?
“So, so,” he answers. “They have ten risk factors of the population in households such as age, income and poverty, education, disability, all standard stuff. Then they see what percent of the population is living with no risk factors, one or two such factors, and three or more risk factors.”
“How does it turn out?” I want to know.
“As a state, Indiana does fairly well,” Petrarch say. “We’re 17th in the nation with 39% of Hoosiers with no risk factors, 40% with 1 or 2 risk factors, and the balance (21%) with 3 or more risk factors.
“There are few surprises,” he continues, “Five of Indy’s doughnut counties, (Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Boone and Johnson) are joined by Warrick and Tipton with more than 45% of their respective populations having no risk factors.
“Then, as you might suspect, there are six counties with 30% or more of their populations having 3 or more risk factors. These are Lagrange, Crawford, Parke, Daviess, Blackford and Adams.”
“Few surprises is right,” I agree. “The wealthiest counties are at the top and the poorest at the bottom. Why all the hocus pocus with risk factors?”
“This is just the start of the federal effort to identify resilience deep down into geographic areas,” Petrarch replies. “Think about the heat waves now hitting places at record levels and for record periods of time. Where do we need to be ready with cooling shelters or home air conditioning units? It’s termed resilience, but it’s actually a measure of vulnerability.”
“Just an unnecessary batch of gibberish,” I say.
He cautions, “Be patient, the payoff has yet to come.”
Morton Marcus is an economist. Reach him at mortonjmarcus@yahoo.com.
