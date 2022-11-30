No two words in the English language bring more joy to the hearts of holiday shoppers than that magical phrase “free shipping.”
This time of the year mailboxes are crammed full of catalogues of all descriptions, while email inboxes are cluttered with holiday deals and promotions. Currently I’m getting at least three text messages a day with some offer or another.
While mail order shopping has been around since the 15th Century, over the past couple of decades, with the growth of e-commerce and pandemic quarantines America has evolved into a nation of electronic mail order shoppers.
With the advent of lightning-fast deliveries and liberal return policies, the old excuses that you need to try it on or see it in person, have been superseded by fleets of delivery vehicles roaming our neighborhoods, occasionally being stalked by porch pirates like pilot fish following a shark.
Americans have always liked the idea of having something delivered to them. From 1908 to 1940, you could purchase over 400 different kinds of homes from the Sears catalog. Until the 1960s, Sears also sold mail order cars and motorcycles. While paper catalogues are still around for specialty items, every retailer now has a website and most have learned what consumers want in an online sale.
According to London-based economist Andy Brockieb, “Free shipping has been the most popular online sales promotion for over a decade.” He says that it is no longer considered a bonus by most shoppers, but rather an expectation.
According to a survey by the Shippo company, shoppers generally will do whatever it takes to qualify for free shipping. This often means buying additional items to qualify for the perk. Free shipping is the top concern when checking out for a large majority of shoppers and more than half of them are willing to accepted a slower delivery method so long as it’s free. The National Retail Federation found that free shipping was the determining factor in making the deal for most online shoppers.
A study by the Baymard Institute found that 70% of online shopping carts are routinely abandoned before the transaction is completed. The main reason for these cancelled deals was “unexpected costs” especially shipping charges.
Amanda Mull, from The Atlantic Magazine, contends that free shipping is a “myth.” She believes that “retailers hide the costs of delivery” and we’re all “suckers for their ploys.”
According to Ravi Dhar, from Yale University, shoppers hate to pay for add-on services, even ones they really like, such as dependable delivery. This separate charge is perceived by consumers as paying for something twice. In addition when the shipping charges approach the cost of the item, many customers view this as offensive and a deal-killer. Research indicates that shoppers are willing to pay more for a product, so long as there is no separate shipping charge . Amanda Mull says, “What bothers them the most is the nickeled-and-dimed feeling, not the total amount of the tab.”
Of course, we cannot talk about free shipping without mentioning Amazon Prime. This service cost consumers about $139 annually and provides virtually unlimited two-day “free” shipping to most U.S. locations. The genius of Prime is that Amazon was able to psychologically detach shipping costs from the purchase price. Amanda Mull says that they were able to “further camouflaging matters” by making streaming videos, music, and other services part of the same package. It also helps that the annual payment is made under the radar by placing a charge on a credit card with little fanfare. I admit that I perceived Amazon Prime as basically offering free shipping, despite this annual payment. It is a masterpiece of retail subterfuge.
I vividly remember the days before the convenience of online shopping, when we spent hours roaming through stores looking for popular toys and games. I recall standing on the loading dock of Toys R Us when a new shipment of Cabbage Patch Dolls arrived and a handful of lucky customers were permitted to pick out a doll like they were buying heroin on the black market.
There was also the practical problem of transporting large items. In the days before routine free delivery, my wife Diane and I once bought our kids a ping pong table for Christmas. It was too large to fit in our car trunk. I figured we could tie it to the top of the car and make it home, if I drove slowly enough. We brought some clotheslines and fastened the box to the roof of our car. We looped the rope around it and through the car windows until we ran out of rope. It seemed secure enough and we started home on a route that avoided any major highways.
Comedian Jerry Seinfeld says that whenever you see a guy with a mattress tied to the roof of his car, invariably he has one arm sticking out of the window holding on to it. If the wind catches the mattress while traveling 70 mph, the guy evidently believes that like some sort of super hero he will be able to hold onto it and prevent a catastrophe. Like the guy in Seinfield’s routine, I held on to the box on top of the car. Just to be extra safe, Diane did too. The box shifted around a lot and there were times when I was afraid we might become airborne. We stopped along the way and bought additional clothesline to wrap around the box. Although the trip was nerve-racking in the extreme, we finally made it home.
Since the table was intended to be a Christmas surprise, Diane ran into the house and made our kids lie face down in their beds until we were able to unload the ping pong table and stash it in the garage, where it remained until Christmas Eve.
That ping pong table was probably the most troublesome Christmas gift we ever brought home, but we were sort of fanatics and over the years we also hauled a trampoline, a number of bicycles, a wooden puppet theater/grocery store, a go-kart, and a very large wind-surfer board. Where was Amazon Prime when we really needed it?
