The African American has trod a stony road to be accepted, to reach equality in society, in the law, in exercising the rights guaranteed as citizens of this great democracy. Emerging from centuries of chattel slavery in 1865, they embraced the promise of the Civil Rights Act of 1866.
We quickly learned that government can legislate an expected standard of behavior for its citizenry in the political, educational, economic and all public sectors of society, but it cannot regulate the hearts of man that condones and sustains the ideology that gave rise to the system of inequality based on color and ethnicity. The Civil Rights Act of 1866 was re-enacted in 1870.
In 1874, another landmark legislation for civil rights was before congress. Richard Harvey Cain, Black congressional representative from South Carolina, argued for its passage. He faced derision and numerous dismissive attempts from colleagues to derail the debate. Undaunted, Cain eloquently stated the cause and need for this legislation.
Richard Harvey Cain was one of the most gifted preachers, social activists, orators, politicians, pastors, and churchmen of his time, states his brief biography included in the “Preaching With Sacred Fire anthology.”
Cain was born free in Greenbrier County, Virginia in 1825. His parents relocated to Ohio where he attended school and worked on Ohio River steamboats. He later moved to Missouri, joined the Methodist Church and was licensed to ministry in 1844. Dissatisfactions with White Methodist, he joined the African Methodist Episcopal Church in 1848. He studied at Wilberforce University, pastored in New York, and worked with organizations supporting black civil rights.
He moved to Charleston, SC in 1865 and began organizing churches for the AME. One of the churches he organized was the Emmanuel AME Church; its membership swelled to over two thousand. In June 2015, white supremacist Dylann Roof slipped into the Wednesday night Bible study and killed nine parishioners, including Pastor and State Senator Clementa Pinckney.
Cain, the eloquent preacher, seasoned activist and politician, and elected congressional representative from South Carolina, stood before the Forty-third congress on January 27,1874 to deliver a speech in defense of the Civil Right legislation again before congress. “All we ask is equal laws, equal legislation, equal rights.” Strong opposition came from Southern Democrats. Particularly Rep. Vance of North Carolina. The opposition proports that passage of the bill in its present form would violate the rights of states.
It was the stronghold of states rights that staunchly pushed back against the federal mandate to integrate public schools and accommodations in the 1950s and 1960s.
Rep. Vance contended that the bill would enforce social rights detrimental to the interests of both whites and blacks in the country, “No laws enacted by legislators can compel social equality,” Cain asserts. A poignant reality evinced in subsequent decades of codified Black Codes, government sanctioned segregation, discriminatory housing policies, and justice that eluded people of color.
Cain said, “What we desire is this: inasmuch as we have been raised to the dignity, to the honor, to the position of our manhood, we ask that the laws of this country should guarantee all the rights and immunities belonging to that proud position, to be enforced all over this broad land.”
“All we ask is that you, the legislators of the nation, shall pass a law so strong and so powerful that no one shall be able to elude it and destroy the rights under the Constitution and laws of our country. That is all we ask.”
He didn’t ask for too much, just what was inherent in citizenship. Rep. Vance, however, suggested that the “colored man” should place himself in an attitude to receive his rights. Rep. Vance, apparently perceived that the bill, and the demand for equal rights was tantamount to the colored man coming to the doors of Congress begging for their rights. To that, Cain said, “I agree with him. I want to say that we do not come here begging for our rights. We come here clothed in the garb of American citizenship. We come demanding our rights in the name of justice.”
Cain compared the desires of the Blacks for their unencumbered rights to that of the patriots of the Boston Tea Party, “We come here in the name of justice, equity and law, in the name of children, in the name of our country, petitioning for our rights.”
The same sentiment of patriotism and of gratitude, the same spirit of national pride that animates the hearts of other citizens, animates our hearts.
“I appeal to you,” he concludes, “in the name of God and humanity to gives us our rights, for we ask nothing more.”
In 1964, another Civil Rights Bill was enacted. In 2023, we are a nation and people still stiving for that illusive justice, and equality of one nation under God.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.