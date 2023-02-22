Joseph Charles Price was born free in Elizabeth, North Carolina in 1854. His mother was a free woman, his father a slave. The laws conveyed the status of the mother on the son. The chattel slave system didn’t recognize the sanctity of the home and marriage of the slave. Joseph’s father, Charles Dozier, was sold off. His mother, Emily Paulin, later married David Price.
Price was educated at St. Cyprian Episcopal School. He became a teacher and principal in North Carolina. After accepting the call to ministry, Price attended Lincoln University in Pennsylvania. He gained national and international acclaim in 1881 for a speech delivered at the World Methodist Conference in London. However, he is most noted for his speech before the National Education Association in 1890. He addressed those who wanted to segregate the association.
In a speech titled,” Education and the Race Problem,” Price drills down on the heart of the problem: slavery at the bottom of it all, the premeditated purpose to deny Black justice, Whites must be educated, the poverty of the Negro, their moral condition, and Christian education. With adroitness, he refutes ignorant assumptions buttressing Southern White’s opposition to accepting Blacks into the fullness of the promise of America.
The most consequential confutation Price argues is the indictment of impotent Christianity. “It is reasonable to conclude that white or black men, under the influence of Christian intelligence, are prepared to solve all the problems peculiar to our earthly state, for Christianity levels all the distinction of race.”
If this nation founded on Christian principles had adhered to the principles of Christ, the Native American Nation would not have been decimated, and Africans would have been immigrants rather than dehumanized property. “For a people imbued with the spirit of the Christ idea cannot defraud a brother of a penny, nor rob him of his labor, nor deny him the rights he has in common with other men.”
The history of this nation of Christians reveals an impotent Christ. The knowledge of Christ transforms. Our history shows a nation of Christians who worshiped the idols of expediency and profit. There was never the question of whether the atrocious system of slavery lined up with the principles of Christ. It defies the divine perspective to which God endowed the family.
Centuries of the man’s, the husband’s, the father’s castrated authority to protect his home, his wife, his child; the woman, the mother had no autonomy over the pleasures of her body, the virtue of her daughters; it effectively diminished their sense of moral standards, destroyed the bonds of family.
Yet opposition to acceptance of Blacks into the fullness of citizenship called into question the moral condition of the race.
Price contradicts, “the Negro’s moral condition, against which objection is raised, is the result of his training in the peculiar institution. It taught him no moral obligations of the home, for it recognized no home in the civilized sense.”
It was argued that the poverty of Blacks in the South disqualified them from exercising the prerogatives of American citizenship. Price repudiates this absurdity with facts of the culpability of Whites and the social system of the South that has restricted access to the promises of America.
It has been the purpose of those who proffered this asinine reasoning to keep its labor-producing class ignorant. But Price points out that even in their present condition of illegitimacy, the backbone of labor, the wealth-producer, has himself prospered. In Georgia, Blacks paid taxes on twenty million dollars of property they owned and contributed a billion dollars’ worth of products each year.
In Texas, Price further states, Blacks own a million acres of land, pay taxes on twenty million dollars of property, have two thousand churches, two thousand beneficent associations, ten high schools, three thousand teachers, twenty-three doctors, fifteen lawyers, one hundred merchants, five hundred mechanics, fifteen newspapers, hundreds of farmers and stockmen, and serval inventors.
This accomplished by a people less than a generation removed from their shackled, chattel state.
Joseph Charles Price deflated the tumescent logic of white superiority, disconfirmed the myth of black inferiority, shared the resilience, the ingenuity of blacks to survive and excel under extraordinary opposition, in his dissecting analytical speech before the National Education Association.
It is abundantly clear that the people in the seats of power that set the tone and direction of this country knew their error but chose to worship the idolatry of pride and money and construct a Christianity that accommodates it.
I saw this quote on the Linkedin page of Charliese Brown-Lewis, educator, author and radio show host, “the worst thing you can do is convince yourself that you are right in doing wrong.”
