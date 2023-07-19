I want to first thank the Commonwealth Journal for reporting on my little Methodist corner of the world. It’s nice to know that people outside my social circles care about the goings-on of my Church. I am also grateful that the two articles recently printed by the Journal were accurate, both in the information they presented and in their portrayal of the various parties involved.
That said, I wanted to respond to those articles because I am concerned some readers may come away with a misunderstanding: that division is characteristic of the Methodist Church. To the contrary, we Methodists have always believed that one of our greatest strengths is our connection with each other. Unlike most Christian traditions, the “basic body” of our denomination is not the local church but our Annual Conferences, which are made up of hundreds of local churches.
Indeed, we see our Annual Conference as one church with many campuses, working together to show God’s love to this world. Just this last spring, when several members of my church, Somerset First United Methodist, were struggling with illness, members of Ferguson United Methodist stepped up and helped host our community meal during Holy Week. Such cooperation comes second nature to us Methodists. This love for connection is also why my own church has deliberately taken a slow and measured approach to navigating the issue of denominational affiliation. Like all Methodists, we believe that division should only be chosen as a last resort after long, prayerful deliberation.
This love for connection also explains why the division and separation within the United Methodist Church in recent years has been so incredibly heartbreaking to those of us living through it. As the Journal reported, while nation-wide the percentage of disaffiliating churches is about 20%, here in Kentucky almost half of our United Methodist Churches recently chose to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church.
But I want readers to understand that on the evening this vote was taken last month, there were no cries of victory or congratulations, even among those who believed such separation was necessary. Instead, before the vote, we all took the opportunity to sing together one last time. Afterward, our Bishop, Leonard Fairley, acknowledged the sorrow we were feeling, reminding us that while we were going our separate ways, “nobody here today is an enemy. Enemies don’t sing like that together.”
I would hate it if this Methodist tradition that I love so much came to be known for division. Methodist churches- whether United Methodist, Global Methodist, Free Methodist, African Methodist Episcopal, or other- have always had what we call an Open Table. That means that when we celebrate Communion, all people are invited, no exceptions. Member or visitor, young or old, gay or straight, black or white, rich or poor, Democrat or Republican, all are invited to come to God’s table and receive God’s grace, because God loves all people.
The Open Table is a sign that while we don’t always agree, even about very important issues, the love of God that unites us is stronger than anything that seeks to divide us. And we know that having an Open Table means that we will wind up in church with people who are very different from us. And, yes, sometimes those differences become so great that churches must go their separate ways. But divisions like the one the United Methodist Church is currently experiencing are thankfully rare.
Far more common is the experience I get to have here so often: the experience of coming to Jesus’ table alongside all those gathered with me, different though they are, and receiving Jesus’ grace together. It is that shared grace which holds us together and strengthens our connection; a grace that, I believe, is not only one of Methodism’s greatest strengths, but one of the greatest gifts we have to offer the world.
