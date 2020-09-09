If you believe the latest poll numbers, it is an iron-clad cinch that Democrat Joe Biden will be elected President in November.
Depending on which poll you look at, Biden is in front of incumbent Republican Donald Trump by anywhere from 7 1/2 to 10 points.
The problem with that assumption? Polls have not always been reliable.
We all know pollsters got it wrong in 2016. Polls had Democrat Hillary Clinton leading Trump throughout the campaign. Right up to the election, most polls had Clinton garnering nearly 50 percent of the vote and squeaking to victory.
Didn’t happen.
Although Clinton did win the popular vote (48 percent to Trump’s 46 percent), Trump had a surge in the Great Lakes and Rust Belt regions and got him to the most important number — the 270 votes needed to win the electoral college.
But that wasn’t the first time that polling numbers have been off.
Let’s take a look at some historic misses:
• 1948: As late as October of ‘48, Gallup and other polls had Republican Thomas Dewey ahead of incumbent Harry Truman by a full five points. But on Election Day, Truman garnered 49.6 percent of the votes and held Dewey off.
Truman’s rally led to one of the biggest gaffes in American journalism history — the Chicago Tribune went with the headline “Dewey defeats Truman.”
Didn’t happen.
• 1976: Most polls had Democrat Jimmy Carter ahead of Gerald Ford by a comfortable margin due to the Watergate backlash.
But Ford closed fast and the polls in September and October had Ford holding on to the presidency.
Instead, Carter notched 50 percent of the votes and won the election.
• 2000: The year of the hanging chads. Democrat Al Gore was ahead of Republican George W. Bush in polling throughout the year.
And although Gore did have a slim margin in the popular vote, Bush won a controversial election to earn his first term in the White House.
Polls are not always correct.
So the moral of this story is simple — don’t assume your candidate of choice has it in the bag, or don’t assume all is lost for your candidate because the polls say so.
Just vote and see how things shake out.
I would guess things will be much tighter than the polls anticipate in November.
JEFF NEAL is the Editor of the Commonwealth Journal. Reach him at jneal@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @jnealCJ.
