An independent analysis found that President Biden’s student-debt relief plan could cost about $400 billion, or roughly 2% of the country’s annual economic output.
What you would not know is the “independent analysis” was made by the Congressional Budget Office, a very well-trusted agency and not one of the many independent crackpot nests of “analysts.”
In addition, you would not know that those $400 billion were calculated to be spread over 30 years. However, you would be led to believe these “costs” would be incurred in just a single year and equal to 2% of the nation’s total current economic output (GDP).
To be picky, $400 billion would be 1.6% of the latest GDP figures, but a news brief is at liberty to round up to 2%. Yet, is the comparison of a 30-year estimate to a single year’s number appropriate, even for the NYT?
If you sought a more reliable presentation of the facts and were not one who favors just candy kisses of news, you would have found it in the Indianapolis Star and elsewhere on the same date. This was an account from the Associated Press (probably via Gannett).
The focus of both accounts is the Federal government’s decreased revenues because of the debt forgiveness program. What is not mentioned is the benefit to the forgiven of $21 billion in the first year.
What will those borrowers do with the money for principal and interest payments they do not have to send to the Federal government?
The White House talks of the clothing and other necessities they can buy. The Out House presumes those funds will be spent on beer, potato chips, and sports betting. In both cases, GDP goes up.
Now, let’s look at the latest GDP numbers.
The Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) announced GDP fell in the second quarter of the year by 0.6%. This was unchanged from the previous estimate for the second quarter.
For each quarter of the year, BEA produces a GDP estimate. These are called the Advance, the Second, and the Third estimates. The monthly revisions are necessitated by Congress and others wanting the best available numbers as soon as possible.
The revisions are enabled by additional data as they flow into BEA from businesses and other government agencies.
But the public, not knowing about these necessary procedures, assumes each release is fresh news. Hence, the misconception about America in a new recession. Actually, the decline of 0.6% second quarter was better than the -1.6% of the first quarter.
Both figures are too small to get excited about. We are not in a recession, but public anxiety about headlines and abbreviated stories could make it happen.
Mr. Marcus is an economist. Reach him at mortonjmarcus@yahoo.com. Follow him and John Guy on Who Gets What? wherever podcasts are available or at mortonjohn.libsyn.com
