"So long as they gets a name to gnaw on they don't care whose it is, and what about, specially, if they can make it sound like evil."
~Zora Neale Hurston
Words.
I like words.
I don't have the talent to draw a stick figure, or play with skilled musicians, but words? --- I like em, weaving a story as intricate as Van Gogh's Irises. Ho boy, you'll excuse the comedic pas de deux. Anyways, ( I beg your indulgence because you see, anyways, is not actually a word)--- so anyways, it has come to my attention that a local, and by most anyone's measure, talented and passionate artist said some "bad" words some months ago, recorded and bounced around via the narcissist age of social media.
Anyone paying attention is not surprised. Social media has become the new era's whipping post punishment. "Better not step out of line boy or you're next".
Fascinating how we circle around to the points of going nowhere, trapped in a roadshow, and careening from ditch to ditch, all the while proudly thumping our chests and proclaiming THIS time, we're going to get it right. Evolutionary social progress is a very slow, arduous process, and if you're expecting perfection in your lifetime, I'm afraid you're going to be sorely disappointed.
It's widely acknowledged English is one of the hardest languages to learn, not the least of which has to do with double, even triple meanings of the same word, formally and in the vernacular. It's why we often see quotation marks. Take the word bad. Unless accompanied with quotation marks, bad can mean more than "not good", it can mean awful, terrible, wicked, malevolent — I think you get the picture. "Bad" can also be good in the vernacular, such as, "dang, her painting is bad a..". In this case, the descriptive adjective is in fact, "good". Such is the nature of dialogue, I speak, I intend, you hear, you infer. It follows that a word without dialogue is no different from any inanimate object — it has no meaning until it is used. As the speaker, we only have control of intent, inference being the exclusive purview of the listener.
And that brings us to the current situation, topic if you will. I have seen the video, a microcosmic example of a broader problem infecting the critical discourse that glues the social fabric and does in fact, keep us from killing each other. To quote one of my favorite authors; "Civilization is the process of setting men free of other men". And we can't do that if we stop talking and assign immutable meanings to words directed to the ash heap of censorship. The words at issue were not aimed at anyone. I can call you a homophobic slur, and you can, and perhaps rightly should, be upset. Or you can throw your arms around me in a big, infectious hug, knowing our friendship means it's a word of endearment. I know the individual well, and this person is anything but homophobic or racist.
Remember these are just words, and we would be wise and better served to tread lightly, keenly aware of the skeletons in our own closets. People are flocking to our community in droves for many reasons, not the least of which must do with the honest, open dialogue we embrace, and the absence of that which they are fleeing. So before adopting a policy of scorched earth righteous indignation, how about withholding judgment until you know more about a person. We should be so well served.
CHUCK WALTON is a community columnist.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.