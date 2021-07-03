The United States of America deserves an especially elaborate celebration this year. Our country has proven it's even stronger than it seems.
For instance, the pandemic.
Although we are still struggling to overcome the Delta variant of the coronavirus and haven't reached herd immunity with the COVID-19 vaccine, we have come a long way. Much of our activity has returned to normal.
The decrease in the number of cases indicates the vaccine works and is needed to put a stop to the virus. Still, we have begun to rein it in, and that's significant.
Just as important, we survived the Jan. 6 attack on our democracy.
More than 500 have been arrested for their part in the insurrection, which was the biggest threat to our democracy in decades. The arrests should send a message that the United States of America is, in fact, united, and that despite disagreements, we will stay united and work out our problems in a civilized manner.
Maybe we needed a reminder of how democracy works and how precious it is. Perhaps the insurrection was that reminder.
We hope another such reminder will never be needed. We must focus on working together to better the lives of American citizens while sustaining our strong democracy.
That is really something to celebrate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.