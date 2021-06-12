The promise of normality continued last weekend with the city of Somerset's Foodstock event which drew 17 different food trucks in all-day event.
As we have said before in this space, no longer can you say Downtown Somerset is dead. Foodstock attracted an estimated 3,400 hungry folks from Pulaski County -- and beyond.
In short, it was good ole pre-COVID fun.
And we needed that.
Trucks and spirit booths offered a good mix of local favorites and new flavors from outside the Lake Cumberland area, as well as chain favorites like Chick-fil-A and Goldstar Chili. Food lovers could heat up with barbecue at Get Ur Smoke On then cool off with gelato or a unique brew from Cave Hill Wine-A-Rita.
In 2019, music didn't begin into a few hours into the festival. This time, the Lake Cumberland Blues Society performed when the festival started at noon. Acts offered something for everyone -- ranging from bluegrass to jamming blues.
And there was no shortage of food. In 2019, some trucks sold out early. But this time, all were prepared.
While visitors came into town to feast, they also had the opportunity to experience regular weekend activities like the Lake Cumberland Farmers Market at the Citizens National Bank Pavilion.
It was simply a great day. And it was sponsored by Horse Soldier Bourbon -- an entity already making an impact on the area.
For a long time, Somerset felt stuck between its past and its potential. Folks of a certain age remember a time when the downtown area was bustling -- stores, movie theaters, restaurants aplenty. It was the place to be in Pulaski County. And those who live in larger cities like Lexington or Louisville are no stranger to street festivals and concerts -- or any other reason to go downtown that you could think of.
But in the days after the development of U.S. 27, as businesses relocated there en masse, Downtown Somerset withered. It lost its character, it lost its energy, and it lost its crowds. It knew neither the glory of its past or the potential of being a more populous urban area.
In recent years, that's started to change -- Downtown Somerset has found its identity again. It's no longer just "downtown Somerset," it's "Downtown Somerset" -- a destination in its own right. We were just starting to feel that momentum when things slowed to a standstill last year. This month's "Foodstock" showed that it's not impossible to get back on the right track.
Foodstock wasn't the first Somerset festival since COVID -- that was the popular Moonlight Festival last October. But Foodstock does show promise of a return to more scheduled events on a regular basis downtown.
Coming up is Juneteenth and Sample of Somerset.
Come out and celebrate!
THE COMMONWEALTH JOURNAL EDITORIAL BOARD consists of Mark Walker, Publisher; Jeff Neal, Editor; Steve Cornelius, Sports Editor; Mary Ann Flynn, Advertising; Shirley Randall, Production; and Christopher Harris, Staff Writer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.