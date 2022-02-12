The price of homes? Up.
The value of your home? Up.
The price of vehicles, both new and used? Up.
The value of those vehicles? Also up.
But if you're not selling your home or your vehicle, the increased value means inflated property taxes.
Thanks to the Kentucky General Assembly, taxpayers will have a little relief from the hefty increases in their vehicle property tax bills.
The proposal would change the long-standing method to determine a vehicle's value. Kentuckians who already paid vehicle property taxes this year would receive refunds for the increased amount.
Last month, state officials notified county officials that 2022 overall valuation for vehicles would go up about 40%. For many vehicle owners, it meant a big increase in their tax bills.
The tax rate remained the same as previous years, but escalating used vehicle values caused the amount of taxes owed by some to go up, the state revenue department said.
The value of used vehicles soared as new cars became more scarce because of supply chain shortages caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The legislation is a response to widespread complaints from taxpayers.
As a result of the bill, Kentucky vehicle owners would pay no more in taxes in 2022 than they did a year ago.
How will that work? The House bill would set the trade in value to "average" instead of "clean." That would reduce the value of the vehicle -- pulling it back in line with the more reasonable pre-pandemic rates.
And that sounds like good news to us.
Inflation is killing Americans these days -- so an effort to actually help taxpayers out is much appreciated.
And it seems to be something Republicans and Democrats can agree on -- the measure passed the House 95-0 earlier this week.
Hey, if it's unanimous in this political climate, it must be a great idea.
THE COMMONWEALTH JOURNAL EDITORIAL BOARD consists of Mark Walker, Publisher; Jeff Neal, Editor; Steve Cornelius, Sports Editor; Janie Slaven, Staff Writer; Candace VanHook, Circulation District Manager. In memoriam Bill Mardis, Editor Emeritus.
