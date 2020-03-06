This week, we were reminded of the power of nature -- and its destructive potential.
Deadly tornadoes tore through central Tennessee early Tuesday morning. With constantly evolving information, it appears that at least two dozen people in that area, including the major city of Nashville, perished as a result of the storms, with others injured and missing.
The storm hit quickly; reports from the area noted that many people didn't have time to respond even after receiving alerts on their phones or hearing sirens.
That said, such warnings are invaluable nonetheless. And seeing what these kinds of storms are capable of is a good reminder to heed the alerts when they come your way.
Appropriately, a statewide tornado drill was held here in Kentucky on Wednesday, only a day after the Tennessee devastation.
You might have gotten texts or calls or emails from Pulaski County's own emergency alert system, or from the National Weather Service. You might have heard the message blaring on the radio that this is only a test.
But it's a sound to get used to. Here in Kentucky, tornadoes are a part of life, particularly during spring's lion-ish weather. The Bluegrass State averages about 21 tornadoes per year. Here locally, those living in the northern and southern ends of Pulaski County are particularly familiar with the tornadic threat.
If you did not get the text or call, you can enroll in the Code Red program. Private citizens and businesses can go to the county's website at www.pcgovt.com and follow the Code Red link on the homepage to create a potentially life-saving account.
In a world full of noise and fear-mongering, it's tempting to shut out one more alert. If you've never crossed paths with a tornado, it's easy to imagine that's something that only happens to other people. You glance at your phone, see the warning, and go back to whatever you're doing. It's understandable.
But these alerts exist for a reason. They are often our only defense against the swift and terrible suddenness of nature, a force well beyond any human's control. And this week's events in Tennessee should provide a humbling reminder of the worst-case scenario. If you can try to prevent being injured or killed in a tornado, alerts on your phone, radio, TV, or other method help you do that.
Pay attention to the alerts you're given. Take them seriously. Take cover.
When it's you against Nature, modern technology may be the only advantage you've got.
THE COMMONWEALTH JOURNAL EDITORIAL BOARD consists of Michael McCleery, Publisher; Jeff Neal, Editor; Steve Cornelius, Sports Editor; Bill Mardis, Editor Emeritus; Mary Ann Flynn, Advertising; Shirley Randall, Production; and Chris Harris, Staff Writer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.