Many parents and high school seniors are considering college options for after high school. It’s a major life decision. Young adults and parents can become financially crippled if careful consideration is not given. Here are some of the most expensive colleges in America and then a list of some of the cheapest colleges in America.
College — Tuition Cost
1. Franklin & Marshall College — $65,652
2. Columbia University — $65,524
3. Reed College — $64,450
4. Vassar College — $63,840
5. Tufts University — $63,804
6. University of Southern California — $63,468
7. Boston College — $62,950
8. Haverford — $62,850
9. Brown University — $62,680
10. Harvey Mudd College — $62,516
11. Northwestern University — $62,391
12. University of Chicago — $61,179
13. Wellesley College — $61,584
14. Oberlin College — $61,106
15. Sarah Lawrence College — $60,700
16. Dartmouth College — $60,687
17. University of Rochester — $60,550
18. Johns Hopkins University — $60,480
19. Claremont McKenna College — $60,480
20. Barnard College — $60,478
Source: https: thecollegeinvestor.com
Most of these schools are public and the listed price is for in-state residents. Schools are arranged from lowest total cost to highest.
School — Total Cost (2022-2023)
Antioch College AG, Hampton, VA — $148
Sitting Bull College, Fort Yates, ND — $496
Northern Marianas College, Saipan, MP — $1,841
EDP University of Puerto Rico-Manati, Manati, PR — $2,581
University of Arkansas System eVersity, Little Rock, AR — $2,617
St Petersburg College, Clearwater, FL — $2,702
Caribbean University-Bayamon, Bayamon, PR — $2,823
Caribbean University-Carolina, Carolina, PR — $2,970
Caribbean University-Ponce, Ponce, PR- $3,033
Elizabeth City State University, Elizabeth City, NC — $3,270
Florida State College at Jacksonville, Jacksonville, FL — $3,306
Pensacola State College, Pensacola, FL — $3,351
Eastern Florida State College, Cocoa, FL — $3,445
Caribbean University-Vega Baja, Vega Baja, PR — $3,539
Atlantic University College, Guaynabo, PR — $3,557
Texas A&M University-Central Texas, Killeen, TX — $3,637
Dewey University-Juana Diaz, Juana Diaz, PR — $3,854
California State University, Los Angeles, Los Angeles, CA — $3,859
Indian River State College, Fort Pierce, FL — $3,878
CUNY Bernard M Baruch College, New York, NY — $3,897
CUNY Lehman College, Bronx, NY — $3,913
CUNY Hunter College, New York, NY — $4,014
Dewey University-Manati, Manati, PR- $4,081
Texas A&M International University, Laredo, TX — $4,165
South Florida State College, Avon Park, FL — $4,228
The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, Edinburg, TX — $4,419
CUNY City College, New York, NY — $4,546
Pasco-Hernando State College, New Port Richey, FL — $4,637
EDP University of Puerto Rico-Humacao, Humacao, PR — $4,669
California State University-Dominguez Hills, Carson, CA — $4,683
CUNY Brooklyn College, Brooklyn, NY — $4,736
Berea College, Berea, KY — $4,938
University of Puerto Rico-Aguadilla, Aguadilla, PR — $4,984
Dewey University, Carolina, Carolina, PR — $5,018
Source: prepscholar.com/cheapest-colleges-in-the-us
When in doubt, go to your local community college your first year or two. Take general classes that can be transferred to your desired institution. Your local community college may offer everything you need to achieve your goals without financially bankrupting you.
Dr. Glenn Mollette is a graduate of numerous schools including Georgetown College, Southern and Lexington Seminaries in Kentucky.
