If you scroll up and down your Facebook feed, you'll see a quagmire of filth and nonsense that is worthy of removal.
Items ranging from blatant misinformation to political quarrels to threats of violence to venomous mistruths about people and businesses.
It's all there, just waiting for "fact-checkers" and the Facebook police to swoop in and strike it down.
But in this world where there's so much crap that needs to be banned, what often happens? It's information the community actually needs to see that ends up getting removed, leaving us to wonder — why are we on social media in the first place?
Case in point — on Friday morning, God's Food Pantry executive director Brenda Russell was horrified to learn the entire pantry Facebook page had been removed. Just like that. Without explanation.
Upon review, Russell learned the infraction she made was posting a photo of a cartoon bird looking at his watch with the caption, "The early bird gets the worm." The post was in reference to one of the pantry's food giveaways. You know, because that's what God's Food Pantry does — it provides food to those in our community who need it.
So why remove the page because of this foul fowl? It wasn't even flipping anyone the middle finger. It didn't have an opinion on immigration, abortion or the removal of confederate statues. It didn't even dis Tom Brady.
It was removed because Facebook's wise and all-knowing crack team of social media code enforcement specialists deemed the little bird was suggesting the pantry was selling animals.
I'm not making this up.
If this ridiculous situation was not keeping much-needed information from the community, it would be laughable.
But because the pantry no longer has a Facebook page, it's not so funny. It's just maddening.
And it certainly fuels the widely-held opinion that Facebook censorship has reached a new level of lunacy.
I understand monitoring posts relating to red-hot button topics like COVID. I certainly understand removing posts that involve spiteful lies and threats.
But to remove an entire page because of this? Really?
God's Food Pantry does so much good for our community. It helps feed so many people who truly need assistance.
Attacking such an organization without an in-depth probe is not only ridiculous, it's careless.
It speaks to social media's scope. Facebook is too big to care that a silly glitch has caused a much-needed informational tool to be removed.
And isn't that what Facebook is about — to make much-needed connections, both personally and professionally?
Unless Facebook "community standards" frown down on feeding those in need, something is very, very wrong here.
God's Food Pantry was using Facebook correctly. It's page should be restored immediately with a big, fat apology from Facebook's team.
The CJ has contacted Facebook about the matter and we are awaiting a response.
But I'm not holding my breath.
JEFF NEAL is the Editor of the Commonwealth Journal. Reach him at jneal@somerset-kentucky.com.
