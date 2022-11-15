With the, ah-hem, dynamic staffing approach that Elon Musk has taken while leading Twitter I have zero chance of knowing which way the pendulum is swinging as you read this. Only someone capable of accessing and replicating his mindset would know whether the immediate, mass firings will be trending again, or if his reactionary post-mortem pleas to former employees to return is management de jour. Only one human might understand his rationale and process, and not coincidentally if there ever was a person who could create some sort of AI solution to read minds, that’d be Musk’s doing too.
As of October 27, Musk’s Twitter purchase formally closed. He’d been amassing stock since April when just under 10% of the multi-billion-dollar tech behemoth fell into his control as a voting shareholder. After buying the rest and taking it private he’s no longer subject to anyone else’s whim. Just his.
Twitter, Inc., is younger than most of its users. It came into being in 2007. During these past 15 years it has had four different chairmen and six CEOs. Famed technology czar Jack Dorsey was the first in both roles. Dorsey served a second CEO term for years until last October when he again stepped down. His continued connection was demonstrated when he publicly—via a tweet—apologized to employees for the aforementioned dynamic changes imposed by Musk.
With the week’s midterm elections, the obvious and important place Twitter held in the 2020 and 2016 general elections, and Musk’s other initial, well-advertised action of standing up a content moderation council, you might expect me to discuss Twitter within that arena. I’m not. Content moderation, essentially, includes the acts and algorithms to detect and then respond to tweets that may be considered obscene, illegal, or harmful. That whole subject matter is useful to understand. The harms associated with failing to perfectly moderate content flowing through Twitter span from nuisances to serious, real-world results. We’ll get back to that.
Today, it’s Musk’s other initiative, the firings and massive brain drain from the company, that confounds and therefore interests me. If anything, when looking at one critical part of the Twitter-verse, Musk needs more help, more capacity, and all those more eyes and ears on its business and how it affects users’ privacy. I am afraid that because of the human capital shrink, users’ privacy will follow suit.
Privacy is, and has been, an important variable when it comes to Twitter and its users. The same can be said about any of today’s social media and network platforms. So, let’s consider that atop Musk’s reinventing its content moderation position, he has other designs that could more dramatically affect privacy. Twitter is not new to the indescribable and complex relationship between open use of a communications channel and how it impacts our privacy. Musk’s plan is to evolve it into an “everything app,” such as WeChat is in China where videos, messaging, commerce, and nearly everything can all be performed without clicking out of the app. Oleson’s Mercantile was the only store anyone needed on the Prairie, so as long as folks from the Little House, and others, only did business there, that business flourished. It’s an imperfect comparison, but you can see where Musk’s intents may be by providing everything we need, to the exclusion of our going anywhere else.
The WeChat comparison goes beyond its quasi-monopolistic being. It’s had quite the run trying to quell privacy issues, such as revealing the identities of perceived seditious users. Or the horrific case of a rape and murder when WeChat’s lax controls over personal privacy, including home addresses, led a deviant criminal to his victim’s doorstep. Twitter and WeChat have different approaches to privacy, to be clear, but the long continuum of varying degrees of privacy failings includes points that should make either user wary.
Breaches into Twitter’s data have also exposed such private data points as phone numbers or addresses being published online. Sure, the bad guys in the equation were outside of Twitter’s control, but an ineffective door lock is always part of the burglar’s narrative. In fact, between Musk’s first big stock purchase in April and his closing day a couple weeks ago, Twitter paid out $150 million to settle a lawsuit by the Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice for misusing private data to conduct targeted advertising. That’s a no-no when it comes to ethical use of our private information. Go figure.
Another FTC case from 2010 showed users that Twitter was treating their private information without the care that even the most novice technologist could muster. The lapses resulted in vulnerabilities that hackers exposed to gain access to users’ non-public data held by Twitter. User accounts were hijacked and from them the criminals were sending fraudulent messages and fake information attributed to the user. Twitter, itself, got caught up in the line of security incidents when the hackers even took administrative control from actual staff.
Another breach more recently ended up publishing personal emails and phone numbers of over five million users. In September, the firm sat before the Senate Judiciary Committee to explain why so much of users’ private, sensitive information was available to so many Twitter employees. The whole “need-to-know” model, apparently, was not part of the security architecture or followed in practice, whether part of training, documentation, or controls in the first place.
It seems like more help, not less, is in order to buttress any semblance of privacy currently in force, or to create it where it’s lacking. “Everything” implicates forthcoming financial data being at risk. To me, that pales compared to health and safety. But in any case, it just doesn’t seem the best time to eject hundreds or thousands of the talented, savvy staff; at least for the sake of user privacy.
Ed Zuger is a professor of cybersecurity, an attorney, and a trained ethicist. Reach him at edzugeresq@gmail.com.
