Although my father passed away nearly 45 years ago, there is not a day goes by that I don’t sill think about him and all the great things he did for me while he was alive.
My dad, together with my mother, provided a stable and happy home for our family.
As a child, I never wanted for anything and my dad was always able to provide me with worldly possessions – even when those worldly possessions were not always readily available to the general public.
Like most other fathers in the state of Kentucky, my dad loved basketball. Once he saw that I had a little bit of talent and the desire to play the popular roundball sport, he dedicated his life in providing me with every opportunity to achieve in that sport.
When I was growing up in the late 1960s and early 1970s, there was no Dick’s Sporting Goods or Walmart Supercenters around every corner. Therefore, outdoor consumer basketball goals were not always readily available to the general sporting public.
When my dad acquired a rim and wooden backboard, along with a couple of 2x4’s nailed to the side of our house for support of the goal, I obtained my first basketball court at the age of nine years old.
However, the grassy side yard did not provide a good bouncing surface. Also, as I learned to shoot a running right-handed layup, my landing was interrupted by the brick wall side of our house.
A year later, my dad designed a wooden triangular basketball goal support nailed to the roof our house. My basketball goal was attached to the rooftop support and hung over our concrete driveway. My new goal now had a flat solid concrete bouncing surface and the spacious distance needed between the edge of our roof and our garage door, which provided plenty of landing room for my running layups.
My newly constructed outdoor basketball goal provided my friends and me with hours of basketball games and entertainment. With an outdoor light for nighttime basketball shooting, I replayed every University of Kentucky basketball game I had just heard on the radio broadcast (not many UK basketball games were televised at that time).
Just as the UK basketball season started warming up, the Kentucky winters became cold and snowy. Those winter conditions put a temporary halt on my outdoor basketball fun.
But my dad already had a solution for that temporary setback – my own indoor basketball court. By taking an assortment of leftover wood, my dad built a smaller makeshift basketball goal. He attached two metal brackets to the back of the backboard, which conveniently hooked to the top frame of our aluminum garage door.
About that same time, the 3M Company came out with an assortment of colored tape, and my dad bought several rolls of the blue-colored tape for us to line off my indoor replica UK basketball halfcourt – complete with the UK logo at center court.
My indoor goal was only seven feet high and the entire court occupied the confined space of a one-car garage, but in my mind it rivaled UK’s Memorial Coliseum and it was used almost every winter night.
With an outdoor goal in our driveway and an indoor goal in our garage, there was little room for my parent’s two motor vehicles. Once my indoor basketball goal was constructed, a car never entered that garage ever again – no matter how cold it got outside. And in the warmer months of the year, my parents had to park their vehicles at the very end of the driveway – away from the house – to make room for my basketball court which now included the ‘new’ three-point arc.
As I got older and had a real chance of playing on my junior high basketball team, my dad soon realized that I needed a regulation-size basketball goal and court. The height of my outdoor rooftop basketball was well under the official 10-foot distance and the narrow width of our driveway did not provide side-court shots outside of a short seven-foot range.
My dad’s greatest outdoor basketball court design was presented to me one night after we had listened to a UK basketball game on the radio. On a piece of notebook paper, he had drawn out a blueprint of our new outdoor basketball court.
He was going to have our driveway widened all the way to the edge of our property line. And while the concrete was being poured for the new widened basketball court, a thick metal conduit pipe was to be placed at the far end of the new expansion. The conduit pipe was about eighth feet high, with a curved elbow conduit joint attached to the the top of it, and a four-holed large piece of metal was welded to the end of the elbow to form the platform for the basketball goal to be attached to – 10 feet off the ground.
That spring, my new outdoor basketball court was methodically planned, constructed, and completed. With blue spray paint and two long 2x4 boards as guides, we marked off the boundaries, the foul line and lane, and the three-point arc of our new basketball court.
It was outdoor basketball court marvel and ahead of its time back in the early 1970s. With an added outdoor flood light attached to the side of the house, I was able to play basketball 24/7.
Not long after the completion of that great outdoor basketball court, my dad passed away.
For many years afterwards, I would silently shoot on that outdoor basketball goal and think about all the great things my dad had done for me in his lifetime.
As I grew older into adulthood, the game of basketball started to become less important to me and I spent less time shooting on that outdoor basketball court – which once consumed my youthful life.
My outdoor basketball court became a popular local hangout for many basketball pick-up games. I eventually I had to take the basketball goal down because so many people wanted to play on that court, which soon became disruptive to my mother and our neighbors.
Over 40 years later, that metal conduit pipe still stands embedded into the driveway of my mom’s home. And each time I go to my mom’s house, I view that old rusted metal conduit pipe as a testament of one of the many great things my dad did for me in his lifetime.
Happy Fathers Day to all!
