While most of Kentucky is wondering if University of Kentucky starting quarterback Will Levis will play against South Carolina, many of the folks in Somerset are wondering if former Briar Jumper standout Kaiya Sheron will be the Wildcats’ starting QB on Saturday.
According to Mark Stoops in his Thursday presser, Levis will still be the Wildcats’ starting quarterback.
“No news,” Stoops said. “My policy is if somebody’s out, I’ll tell you. I don’t have anybody out. If I had somebody out, I’d tell you.“
If Levis is out, we may not know for sure until the Wildcats’ offensive unit takes the field on Saturday night. If #12 trouts out on the Kroger Field gridiron on the first offensive play, a collective cheer might be heard from the southeastern portion of Kentucky.
One person that knows all too well about the feeling of starting a University of Kentucky football game for the first time is Briar Jumper great Tony Massey. The former High School All-American football player graduated from Somerset High School in 1985 and worked his way into the University of Kentucky football starting line-up by 1987.
Although Massey’s experience of starting in his first University of Kentucky football game happened almost 35 years ago, that moment is still fresh in his memory.
“Leading up to that first game, I was just relieved that it finally was time,” Massey recalled. “I had redshirted and I had put a lot of time and effort into football. From childhood to high school to college and then red shirted, I was relieved to finally get to play for UK. When I finally got to go out in the stadium for warm ups, I realized it was worth the time and effort I had put into it all those years.”
Massey probably has a good idea of the emotions Sheron might be going through right now, not knowing for sure what will happen on Saturday night.
“It was a great feeling playing in front all those Wildcat fans in (then) Commonwealth Stadium,” Massey stated. “It was a lifelong goal of mine to play for Kentucky. It was a goal that I had finally achieved, no matter what happened in the game.”
“Once the game started it was basic football,” Massey stated. “The competition naturally was better, but it was just football.”
Like everyone else in the state of Kentucky, Massey is not sure of Levis’s game-time status or if Sheron will start the game at the quarterback position. But if the younger former Briar Jumper quarterback is chosen to start for the Wildcats, Massey tried to offer some advice.
“I don’t really know any advice to give him. If he is out there on the field, he’s earned it,” Massey stated. “If he plays, he has earned that opportunity. Just be yourself and do what you’ve been coached or been taught. Just play up to your capabilities and the game will come to you. That’s all you can do.”
The few years I covered Sheron’s high school football career, I learned to never underestimate him. The last time I underestimated him was in the 2019 Class 2A KHSAA State Championship football game. In my defense, his Briar Jumpers were down by three points with 86 yards to cover and only 28 seconds left in the game.
We all know how that game turned out for Sheron and the 2019 Briar Jumpers.
