Reuters News Service recently reported that the European Union (EU), in a move to reconcile with past sins, acknowledges that the sin of slavery inflicted untold suffering on millions and takes accountability for its crimes against humanity.
During the 340 years of the transatlantic slave trade, 12.5 million Africans were kidnapped and shipped across the Atlantic to the Americas and the Caribbean colonies. More than 2 million perished during the ‘middle passage’ in the deep waters of the Atlantic. Portugal, the most prolific aggressor, sold more than five million kidnapped Africans in Brazil and the Caribbean; nearly four hundred thousand landed on the shores of the North American colonies.
But unlike the EU, America is moving to erase her involvement in this most egregious sin by gaslighting the narratives and prohibiting the teaching of uncensored history.
America attempts to hold up the purity of her mythopoetical beginning undergirded by biblical principles. This narrative was sold to generations of Americans with reverent endearment to the founders of the nation. The Colonists came with their hearts set on freedom, freedom to live and worship as Christians without the thumb of the state Church of England on their necks.
One Bible commentary laid this out, “There were men who had a love for freedom because of the gospel of Jesus Christ, and they established this nation.”
The fruit of the gospel fell from the sacred trees before the forced immigrants from Africa could taste the sweet nectar of the liberating gospel.
The real fruit of the gospel is love: an appreciation of fellow man, a love for our brothers, a love that manifests itself in deeds of charity and goodness to one another, reaching out to our fellow man; the commentary purports that the Divine hand of God guided the formation of America. It puts the stamp of God on this great experiment of freedom, justice and liberty, and the doctrine that all men, all humanity, are created equal in the eyes of God. From one blood, it is said, He created humanity.
The prophet Nathan told King David, God’s anointed king, a man after God’s own heart, that the sins he committed — adultery with Bathsheba and the murder of her husband — was a slight against the God he represented. “…. because by this deed you have given great occasion to the enemies of the Lord to blaspheme…” 2 Samuel 12:14
The Christianity that the enslaved Africans received was a socially engineered, syncretic gospel contaminated by the tares of race privilege and racial subjugation.
It is sad that theologians, pastors, preachers and teachers of Christian doctrine are deluded by the narratives of American history, and selectively oblivious to the truth of America’s beginning.
In secular education, legislators and educators are gaslighting the narratives of America’s involvement in the egregious sin of slavery. The great crime against humanity committed in this nascent land for nearly four centuries is being rewritten, repackaged, whitewashed, and presented in school curricula as an amiable experience for the enslaved Africans.
The wannabe president, Ron DeSantis, Governor of Florida, champions new, restrictive legislation that shackles the minds of the generations coming through the halls of academia. This will position educated fools who graduated from uneducated schools to assume the roles of authority and leaderships; God help our nation.
The new standards denigrate African American history and prohibits material that suggests privilege or oppression based on race. Slaves, they will teach, developed marketable skills for use in their own lives. Perhaps fix up their humble homes, shoe a horse, or work on inventions to make their sunup — to- sundown — labor less taxing.
Students will learn of the massacres in Ocoee, Tulsa and Rosewood – acts of White mob violence in the 1920s that resulted in the deaths of hundreds of Black men, women and children, destroyed properties and erased communities — that there were good people on both sides; these were acts of violence by and against African Americans.
The Ocoee massacre resulted from a Black man, Moses Norman, a prominent landowner in the Ocoee, Florida community, attempting to exercise his right to the ballot.
Joel Bowman, pastor/ founder of Temple of Faith Baptist Church in Louisville, KY/poet/ opinion writer, tweeted, ”My heart goes out to all educators who, in the midst of racist suppression, endeavor to tell the uncensored truth about history and the enslaved humans through whom America was built.’
Norman Franklin is an Evangelist, Ordained Baptist Minister, General Principal of Best Life Coaching LLC.
