The war was nearing its end and thousands of battle-weary veterans would be returning home to resume their lives. President Franklin D. Roosevelt, aware of the struggles WWI veterans incurred, began preparations to assist with this transition. Along with Harry W. Colmery, Republican Party National Chairman, they crafted legislation that would ease the burden of transition to civilian lives for the returning veterans. They would offer benefits of home loan guarantees, and tuition for college, and show the nation’s gratitude. The Servicemen’s Readjustment Act of 1944 was signed into law on June 22, 1944.
The Servicemen’s Readjustment Act was directly responsible for the prosperity of the post-war 1950s. Nearly half of the 16 million veterans received a college education; the Veterans Administration (VA) backed 4.3 million loans, one-third of all home loans, with a cumulative market value of $33 billion. Veterans traded in their rifles, helmets and tents for books and home mortgages.
The legislation, popularly known as the GI Bill of Rights, passed through Congress on a close vote. Peculiar that the vote would be so close since the nation wanted to show gratitude to the ‘Greatest Generation’ that saved the world from the tyranny of Japanese Imperialism and the totalitarian reign of the German master race. They had sacrificed life, and limb, families, and marriages; they deserved the benefits.
The Southern Democrats, led by Mississippi Rep. John Rankin, held up passage to gain concessions. He wanted to ensure that race was considered when accessing the benefits. The provisions of unemployment benefits to be paid to veterans was a sticking point; he didn’t want the Black veterans to become comfortable receiving weekly payments and become lazy, not seek to work, and become content to live off the government; veterans would receive $20 a week for a year. He lobbied for state and local agencies to administer programs and make decisions about granting benefits. He could count on racism inherent in the system to limit the African American’s access to benefits.
The local banks, and the Federal Housing Administration, (FHA) were consistent in discriminatory policies. The education benefits were curtailed; Blacks were completely barred from colleges and universities in the South and limited in the North. Black veterans were steered away from four-year colleges to vocational schools and low-skilled employment potential.
Joe Manchin, (D.WVA), currently serving in the evenly divided US Senate, touts that he serves in the character of the Southern Democrats. He brokers his support for critical legislation.
Southern Democrats have a tainted history, a blighted character; they mitigated the impact of certain New Deal policies that inured to the benefits of African American, e.g., minimum wages for farming and domestic service. They defeated the anti-lynching legislation and decentralized the administration of New Deal policies.
Richard Rothstein documented in his book, “The Color of Law: A Forgotten History Of How Our Government Segregated America,” that the FHA and the VA financed new housing developments, but mandated segregated housing; state and local governments, bankers and realtors were complicit in discriminating against Blacks. We can see the thumb print of the Critical Race Theory (CRT).
The FHA financed the development of Levittown in Long Island, more than 17,000 homes were built in 1951; developer William Levitt also built 17,000 homes in Pennsylvania between 1952 and 1958. The FHA and the VA prohibited sales to African Americans.
Racism withheld from Black veterans a major tool for wealth building. The African American homebuyers were steered to inauspicious geographic areas that lacked commercial investments and economic outlets; it was tantamount to restricting Blacks to slave quarters and anti-prosperity share cropping. No chance to prosper, no chance for wealth accumulation, their frustrations, their anger turned inward and against one another in their strivings to survive.
In 1947, the VA guaranteed 3200 home loans in thirteen Mississippi cities; only two went to Black veterans. In New York and New Jersey, 67,000 mortgages were issued using the GI Bill guarantees: fewer than 100 supported homes for Black veterans.
The premise of racist practices is the disempowerment of African Americans.
More than four million home loans were granted by 1955, wealth building assets valued at $33 billion, more than $200 billion in 2020 dollars. Veterans purchased twenty percent of the new homes built.
The much-maligned CRT argues that historical patterns of racism are ingrained in the law and other modern institutions, and that the legacies of slavery, segregation and Jim Crow still create an uneven playing field for Black people and other people of color. The Theory purports that racism in not a matter of individual bigotry but is systemic in America.
The patterns of discrimination against Black veterans, the violence, the denial of liberties they fought for, the maltreatment on every level, whether on a bus or train, whether in uniforms in public, and the right to vote, all affirm the CRT precept.
Discrimination in housing was practiced throughout America.
In San Francisco, white neighbors threatened and then burned down veteran John Walkers’s new home; in Albuquerque, New Mexico a subdivision built for veterans, and a subdivision in Seattle, Washington were restricted covenant properties, “Whites only.”
Southern Whites didn’t need to phone bankers, developers, or realtors in these cities to pass on discriminatory practices, it’s ingrained in the system, in laws, in government policies, in housing, banking loan policies, in education-college admissions, and every institution in America.
More than one million African Americans served in the European and Pacific Theaters
during World War II, including more than 330,000 women. Although many of the women were not informed of their GI benefits during demobilization, 65,000 women vets went to college on GI benefits.
Systemic racism is a stoney road to trod, some prevailed against it, most did not.
Dovey Johnson Roundtree enrolled in Howard University law school using the GI Bill. The graduate of this HBCU became a successful Washington criminal defense attorney. Her prowess in the courtroom played a pivotal role in desegregating bus travel.
Robert Madison was a US Army veteran who successfully navigated the system. He credits the GI benefits for his success as an architect.
Sgt. Isaac Woodard, Jr., a decorated veteran, was not as fortunate. Sgt. Woodard, traveling, dressed in uniform, was headed home to Winnsboro, SC. He was discharged in Georgia and rode a Greyhound bus for home. He challenged the bus driver, his offense, respect me. He was forcibly removed from the bus at the next stop, beaten with a blackjack nightstick by local police chief, Lynwood Shull, blinded by the beating and jailed without medical treatment. Shull was indicted and tried in federal court but acquitted by an all-white jury.
The trial gained the attention of President Truman. He signed an Executive Order to integrate the armed services. He was not able to, by Executive Order, require a shift in the racial attitudes of whites in authority. Vestiges of that perverse and viral thinking persist in the twenty-first century.
Sgt. Joseph Maddox had received a medical discharge. He was accepted to a master’s degree program at Harvard University. The local Veterans Affairs Office denied him tuition assistance. They wanted to “avoid setting a precedent.” The NAACP successfully challenged the denial of benefits.
“It is obvious that America has defaulted on this promissory note, insofar as her citizens of color are concerned. Instead of honoring this sacred obligation, America has given the Negro a bad check, a check which has come back marked insufficient funds, “Dr. MLK, Jr., said in his “I Have A Dream” speech on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial.
Norman Franklin is an Evangelist, Ordained Baptist Minister, General Principal of Best Life Coaching LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.