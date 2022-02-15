I can vividly remember the time I was most impressed by former Somerset Mayor Eddie Girdler, and the time I was least impressed with him, from the standpoint of political ideology.
As many of you know, I was all for Somerset going "wet," allowing the sale of legal alcohol, a public vote that happened under the watch of the Girdler administration. And Girdler didn't shy away from it. In the months that followed, when the state approved five initial licenses for liquor stores — generally smaller stores, instead of a larger liquor retailer that would have been more beneficial tax-wise for the city — Girdler pursued legal action to free up more licenses.
I can remember doing stories about this issue, and sitting there at my desk talking to the mayor on my phone, and we're in this conversation about how it's silly that the state dictates a certain number of stores based on population, and it should be a matter of the free market and open competition instead. And my little liberty-loving soul is sitting there thinking, "That's really cool. This guy gets it. He understands how important free enterprise is." I was never more impressed with Girdler as a mayor.
And, personally speaking, I was equally disillusioned with him a year or so later when Girdler spearheaded the plan for the city's gas pumps to sell to the public, to compete with private fuel retailers. I was in the camp, like Chris Girdler — who attempted to stop the mayor's efforts via a bill in Frankfort when the younger Girdler was a state representative — that felt that was an unfair infringement of government on the free market, an entity not concerned with profit affecting the prices charged by entities that are concerned with profit. It seemed to me to contradict the earlier spirit with which the mayor had challenged the state on liquor licenses, and I found myself saying, "This guy doesn't get it after all. He only 'gets it' when it's politically convenient for him to do so — when he gets to wield the weapon that is government instead of having it used against him."
Now that Eddie Girdler is attempting to reinsert himself into the political arena, having announced his intentions to run again for mayor against the man who beat him four years ago, Alan Keck, those two moments have been brought back to mind by the most confusing mess of hypocritical political speech I've seen in some time.
Apparently, based on what we supposedly know, Girdler is okay with liquor stores selling liquor. And he's okay with government selling gas. But government selling liquor? Well, that's just a bridge too far.
Girdler on Tuesday put a post on Facebook stating that the City of Somerset has filed a request to sell alcoholic beverages at the Virginia once it's up and running again as a space for performances and events.
"Your city government would directly become an alcohol dealer and promoter," writes Girdler. "... Your city government through the Mayor is going to sell and promote a product that is often addictive, could lead to drug abuse, and domestic violence. Exposure to our kids and citizens who do not drink must be avoided—not praised.
"It is a legal product—but does the citizens of Somerset want a facility for kids and wholesome community events to be included in the sin city efforts by being the owner of a alcohol business?" he added. "No way should millions of your tax dollars be spent on renovations so that the Mayor can promote more alcohol. I think it is bad enough to allow alcohol sales on city streets/property. Will the next move by Mayor be to sell alcohol at the water park, or maybe Rocky Hollow or Somersport?
"I am totally opposed to the idea. Did City Council approve this harmful use of tax dollars and resources? Where does the promotion and false hope of bourbon and alcohol end?"
Let's be honest — more than anything, Somerset's "wet" era may be Girdler's enduring legacy as a mayor. I know he'd probably rather it be about natural gas (it isn't) or building that ridiculous front-doorless government Taj Mahal called an "Energy Center" (it isn't that either), but the introduction of alcohol into the community around eight decades after Prohibition ended is the most transformative thing that happened on his watch — and his role in it was to try to bring more alcohol business here, not less. He wanted more liquor licenses, not fewer.
But now owning alcohol-related businesses are "sin city efforts"? Would that be the case if Girdler were still mayor, or is it only when someone else is in that office?
First, let's be very honest about what we're talking about here. Just like when we were voting "wet" or "dry" in 2012, and there was a lot of hyperbole about the devastating effects of alcohol on a community — even though most communities seem to manage it just fine — we need to look elsewhere to see whether selling alcohol in a theater is a recipe for chaos. How many of you have been to a movie theater outside Pulaski County in the last decade or so? Ever been to Movie Tavern in Lexington? "Tavern" is right there in the name. They sell food, they sell drinks, they have movies that cater to all audiences. Everything works as it's supposed to. It's a movie theater, not "Road House." I've been to see several movies in IMAX in the last few years at the Regal Hamburg Pavilion. They have a lovely little cocktail bar. Lots of kids came to watch the latest Spider-Man movie when I was there in December. At no point did the presence of the cocktail bar and the tiny Spider-fans ever intersect. Now, the new Virginia may be more of a live performance space than a movie house like it used to be, but the principle is the same. You can have your family audiences and drinks both, and it's not going to look like the last days of Sodom in there. It's going to look like any other theater experience you've ever had.
Also, the city is already much more an "alcohol dealer and promoter" already than it would be because of a concession stand at the Virginia that pours beer. Moonlight Festival ring a bell? Part of the theme of the city's downtown fall event is spirits and bourbon. Beer and bourbon are a big aspect of the city's food truck festivals as well. I haven't heard many complaints about these events; seems like people are okay with Somerset being a "promoter" of alcohol if everyone is able to be responsible and have a good time in a reasonable way — and I can't imagine that not being the case at the Virginia.
Would I prefer the Virginia be in private hands? Yes, I would. But the free market had its chance with the sentimental old movie theater that closed in 1994, and effectively rejected it. The city bought it and is attempting to use it to help bring more traffic to downtown, which will help other business owners in the area. Its only real competition as far as a performance venue is The Center for Rural Development; if the new-look Virginia ever shows movies, it won't be as a competitive alternative to Somerset Cinemas 8. As far as government getting involved in things, I think complementing other downtown entrepreneurs is about the best motivation I could hope for, speaking as a free enterprise guy. I hope it succeeds wildly in that regard.
Frankly, I wish Girdler had done that. I wish Girdler had shown more interest in the Virginia. I wish Girdler had cared more about downtown Somerset, about encouraging businesses to locate there and grow and thrive. I wish Girdler had taken advantage of Somerset's "wet" status to hold fun food-related festivals in the city streets. I wish Girdler had thought about how to get a distillery into Pulaski and get Somerset on the famed "Bourbon Trail."
But he didn't do any of that. The guy who followed him did, making full use of the "wet" legacy that began under Girdler. And now, the former mayor is acting like the new mayor — the guy he wants to beat in this year's elections — is the bad guy for doing so.
If the Virginia ends up serving wine, they ought to use sour grapes for one drink and name it "The Eddie." Because that's exactly what the former mayor's latest Facebook post tastes like. If hypocrisy had a flavor, sour grapes would be it.
