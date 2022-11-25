Nearly four centuries ago, a group of English men and women celebrated their first successful harvest in a new world with the Native Americans who played a significant role in making it possible. Just a year before, the Pilgrims set sail from England, enduring a treacherous voyage across the ocean to build a new home. They came to America with few resources and two principles — courage and faith. Those principles are woven into the very fabric of our great nation today. Their perseverance through unimaginably trying times allows us the freedoms we enjoy today.
We must keep the spirit of giving thanks that the Pilgrims had in 1620 in our hearts today. As we gather together with our families in our homes this year, it is important we take the time to reflect and give thanks for our many blessings we have received over the past year. Perhaps no day invites as much personal reflection as Thanksgiving does. This year in the face of hardships like soaring gas prices, surging inflation, and record crime rates, we have seen the incredible resilience of the American spirit. Despite this tumultuous sea of challenges, Kentuckians stood tall. We are still truly blessed.
This Thanksgiving, we are reminded of the pioneers and patriots that have come before us. We are eternally grateful for our military for defending our great country, and their acts of heroism and sacrifice that keep our nation safe. We also thank our neighbors who serve fellow Kentuckians in need of a helping hand, and those who put themselves in harm’s way to protect our communities.
Among the things I am thankful for are the men and women of this district who entrust me to represent their values and priorities in Frankfort. I am honored to represent our community and ever so thankful for the input on topics we are considering, even if we have differing opinions. Kentucky, like America, is filled with people from all backgrounds and religions. We share the same home, the same heart, and we are bound together by what makes the Commonwealth our home.
The state legislature is committed to Kentucky and to building a path to a better life for Kentuckians. Over the past year, we saw the policies we enacted result in some of the largest economic development projects in Kentucky’s history, we passed legislation that will leave money in the pockets of those who earned it, by taking the first steps towards eliminating our individual income tax, and we invested record dollars in infrastructure improvements like high speed internet expansion, upgrading aging and inadequate water lines, and building and maintaining roads.
The best thing about all of this is that we are only getting started. As I look back on this past year, I am filled, as I hope you are, with a profound sense of gratitude for what Kentucky has accomplished. I would once again like to wish you and your cherished loved ones the very best Thanksgiving together. Thank you, and God bless you!
