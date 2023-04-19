All things considered; we find ourselves enswathed in the turmoil of the ages. There are earthquakes, catastrophic storms of rain, and wind, and snow, floods of religious and theological distortions that have us frantically splashing about in turbulent waters and trying to find our way to the shores of sound doctrine.
And we have a plethora of voices from the evangelical right claiming to speak for God. In visions, God has showed them chosen leaders who are ready to save America. They are always from the ranks of the elite, and White. They seem to be arrogant and boastful. This does not align with the character of the God revealed in the Bible.
In 1 Corinthians chapter one, verses twenty-seven through verse twenty-nine, Paul gives us a different identity of the servants God chooses. “Instead, God has chosen what is foolish in the world to shame the wise, and God has chosen what is weak to shame the strong. God has chosen what is insignificant and despised in the world – what is viewed as nothing – to bring to nothing what is viewed as something, so that no one may boast in His presence.”
In Preaching With Sacred Fire, An Anthology of African American Sermons, 1750 To The Present, God used those considered insignificant and ‘less than’ to speak conviction to a slaveholding culture, condemn the codified Jim Crow and segregation systems, and sear the conscience of America for the hypocrisy in its two shades of justice.
Thomas Dexter (TD) Jakes, an African American preacher, entrepreneur, musician, playwright, and author was born into the culture of insignificance. Although his father owned a successful janitorial business, and his mother a teacher, it was 1957 when he was born in Charleston, West Virginia: whether a successful businessman or a competent professional, the culture of race in that era ascribed to them their social status.
His father was diagnosed with kidney disease when TD was ten and died six years later. During his illness, TD and his mother cared for him. TD directed his energy to a self-study of psychology.
TD began pastoring a small congregation of ten in 1979 and worked at a local plant to supplement his income. He married Serita Jamison in 1981; they had twin boys. The plant shut down. Three more children would be born to TD and Serita. God supplied their needs.
TD self-published his first book in 1993. Woman, Thou Art Loosed sold nearly two million copies. The book’s enormous success launched television programs, conferences and led Jakes to move his church to Dallas. The ten members had grown to fifty families. He renamed his church The Potter’s House. By 2009, the church had a membership of nearly twenty thousand. The Sunday services are broadcast on serval continents.
The Potter’s House ministers to the community through programs for the homeless, a grade school academy, intervention for drug addicts and foreign aid to countries in Africa; more than fifty programs of outreach.
Bishop TD Jakes founded an interdenominational network of 250 churches in 2001. He serves as CEO, senior minister, and mentor for pastors from the Presbyterian, Baptist, and Pentecostal Churches. Bishop Jakes’ sermon the Sunday after the September 11 (911) tragedy is included in the Anthology of African American Sermons. It was titled, “The Gathering of America.”
Tragedies have a way of breaking down ideological barriers, erasing ethnic boundaries, and political and religious alignments. We become one people seeking comfort from the God of our faith.
The attack on America on September 11, 2001, is by far the greatest awakening to our vulnerability in the history of this great nation. We responded with both a heightened patriotism and a rush to know God.
In the second decade of the twenty first century, the greatest attack on our democracy came from within; on January 6, 2021, a fanatical mob of extreme right patriots attacked the Capitol to overturn the people’s choice in the 2020 election. The response has been a mixture of denials, distortion of facts, and attempts to subvert the congressional investigation to ascribe accountability for the insurrection, but little spiritual reckoning.
Bishop Jakes anchored his sermon in the text of chapter thirteen, verse thirty of the gospel of Matthew. ‘But gather the wheat into my barn.’ The Gathering of America. Bishop said, “I’m weighted not only by the tragedies that have riveted this nation, but I’m also weighted with the responsibilities of Christian leadership to be used of God to answer questions and give direction. Significant issues are challenging us.”
“But while we were asleep,” Bishop Jakes said, analogizing the parable of the wheat and the tares, the enemy has stealthily crept in and setup networks to destroy us from within. The J6 mob was a very well threaded network that organized and coordinated the attack and the events of that day. There were police officers, military personnel and elected officials participating in the insurrection. Sitting members of congress were complicit. Christian leadership, silent complicity.
As Bishop Jakes preached on the Sunday after 911, he preached to America, not to Republicans, far-right evangelicals, Democrats, or far-left liberals.
We ignore the warnings; we ignore the convictions that come through the preaching of the insignificant and despised.
Rev. Norman Franklin is the Gen. Principal of Best Life Coaching LLC, and Assoc. Pastor of the Church Without Walls Global.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.