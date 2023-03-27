After an eventful session with action on a variety of issues, the 2023 Regular Session is all but finished. We have two legislative days left, reserved for considering overrides of any vetoes the Governor may issue and potentially acting on a few pieces of legislation still in the process.
Governors have three options: sign legislation, veto it, or let the ten-day period expire and allow it to become law without his signature. Legislators have the authority to override any vetoes he issues during this period when session reconvenes on March 29. Section 88 of our state constitution requires a majority of members elected to the body, sometimes referred to as a constitutional majority, to override a governor’s veto. Essentially, 51 members of the House and 20 members of the Senate.
As of today, the governor has issued vetoes on six House and eight Senate bills. These bills range from legislation that would provide more oversight of state contracts to giving the Department of Agriculture more interest in the Kentucky State Fair Board. The Governor also vetoed SB 150, legislation that was amended to prevent children from undergoing permanent gender affirming care like hormone therapy and surgery.
The Governor has issued a record 107 vetoes since taking office, leaving us inclined to believe he will flex that authority once again.
Until then, I will summarize some of the legislation he signed into law during the first week of the veto period. Of the 131 bills and resolutions sent to his desk by the legislature, the Governor has so far signed 85 into law. While some include an emergency clause that makes them effective immediately, most will take effect 90 days after we adjourn the session on March 30. This timeline is set out by Section 55 of the state constitution.
House Bill 32 takes aim at the shortage in employees faced by school districts across the state. The measure allows districts to hire individuals who do not have a high school diploma or equivalent for classified positions. Classified school personnel are the key support staff – the cafeteria workers, custodians, front office, bus drivers and other employees – who make it possible to educate students every day. The measure also requires districts to offer employees an opportunity to obtain a GED or diploma at no cost to the employee.
House Bill 180 will expand access to a vital tool in treating cancer and other medical conditions, biomarker testing. The results and information gained from biomarker testing can help doctors create individualized care plans that target an individual’s specific condition, improving recovery changes. Under HB 180, health benefit plans will have to cover biomarker and pharmacogenetic screenings for patients with a diagnosis of cancer and other diseases.
House Bill 200 continues the legislature’s work to address the health care worker shortage by creating an innovative public-private partnership program and creating the Kentucky Healthcare Workforce Investment Fund. The fund enables the Council on Postsecondary Education (CPE), health care programs and health care providers and facilities to match public and private dollars for the purpose of awarding scholarships to eligible students and health care incentives to eligible health care programs. HB 200 will create a powerful opportunity for Kentuckians interested in a career in health care and develop a talent and training pipeline for future professionals.
House Bill 320 places Kentucky on a level playing field with neighboring states and eliminates an unnecessary burden to attracting the men and women we need to drive trucks, buses, and other commercial vehicles. This is a common-sense piece of legislation that simply allows an applicant who has a nonresident operator’s license and a commercial driver’s instruction permit to take the CDL skills test within the state of Kentucky.
HJR 76 authorizes the Office of State Budget Director to release $66 million to the Department of Parks for upgrades to campgrounds, utilities, and broadband service at state parks. This money will come from a $150 million allocation made in the budget that passed in 2022. The remainder of the funds will be released when the department provides a detailed plan for improvements.
SB 54 allows scholarship funds earned through the Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship (KEES) program to be used to fund education and training at proprietary schools, provided they are used to pursue a career in one of the state’s top-five high demand workforce sectors (advanced manufacturing, business/information technology, construction, healthcare, and transportation. The House amended the bill to also allow KEES money to be used for a workforce solution training program offered at one of our community and technical college system schools.
SB 54 also clarifies that students are eligible to earn KEES dollars if they attend accredited out-of-state high schools or Department of Defense schools as a result of the parent’s or guardian’s military transfer outside of Kentucky, and the student earned a KEES base amount at a Kentucky high school prior the military transfer outside of Kentucky. In addition, the governor also signed SB 57, which allows military spouses who are licensed cosmetologists in another state to easily work here in Kentucky.
As we wrap up this year’s legislative session, I hope that you will feel free to reach out with any questions or comments you may have about the legislature’s work. As always, I can be reached through the toll-free message line in Frankfort at 1-800-372-7181. For more information on legislation passed this session, please visit the legislature’s website at www.legislature.ky.gov.
