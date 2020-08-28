Kentucky prep student-athletes across the Commonwealth held their collective breath on Friday as the Kentucky Department of Education Board met — with the possibility on the table that it would opt to cancel fall sports.
It was the same nervous anticipation Kentuckians had on Monday, when they feared Gov. Andy Beshear — who has been aggressive in his approach to battling COVID-19 — would reverse the Kentucky High School Athletic's Association's controversial but well-received decision to attempt to have a fall sports season.
But Beshear and the KDE surprised many people around the state by letting the KHSAA, local departments of health and local school districts do their jobs and figure out what was best for our high school athletes.
Certainly, the "Let Them Play" movement has been vocal. Led by high school student-athletes, their parents and many supporters of local sports, the group has demanded that these kids have at least an opportunity to hold on to some normality and take part in their athletic endeavors this autumn — despite the enormous risk that the coronavirus still presents.
In the Commonwealth Journal's online poll this week, 37.8 percent of our readers agreed with Beshear's decision to allow fall sports to take off in the coming weeks. A little over 30 percent said they believed Beshear should've mandated a delay in fall sports, while just over 31 percent said fall sports should be allowed to begin, but should shut down if COVID-19 cases become a problem.
If you looks at those numbers, our community is torn over whether or not their kids should play sports. Some have wrestled with the notion of their children even being in school during these strange times.
We know allowing fall sports to continue is a risk. It's risky for the student-athletes, their families and their friends — particularly for the kids who play sports with high contact, such as soccer and, most notably, football.
At some point, however, you have to think about what these kids — particularly incoming seniors — are going through. There are many student-athletes around the nation who will see their senior seasons canceled because of this virus.
We agree with the KHSAA that we should at least give our programs and Kentucky kids a fighting chance to play.
We know it won't be easy.
We've already seen preseason cases of COVID-19 in the Pulaski County football program, and the Somerset High volleyball and cross country programs. If the coronavirus pops up, it will be up to school administrators and coaches to properly report these cases to the health department and seek guidance.
As KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett pointed out last week, that might mean shutting down entire teams for two weeks at a time. And the reality of the situation indicates that some programs could be shut down at very inopportune times. This crazy virus could literally cost a program — or multiple programs — a chance for postseason success.
That would be horrible. But it will likely happen.
It will be up to the health department and the local school districts to determine who will be permitted to attend these sporting events. We're hopeful the plan will include parents and close family members — but we also support the notion that less is better. To prevent the spread of COVID-19, perhaps a 50 percent limit would be a good idea.
The 2020 sports seasons will be decidedly different. Look at Major League Baseball — those guys are playing at the highest level with the best healthcare that can be provided, including daily testing. Despite all the precautions, several teams have had to miss games because of COVID-19.
The virus cannot be eliminated, no matter what we do. At least not until a safe vaccination is approved.
But what we have, in our view, is better than nothing.
We know it might be tough for our football programs to pull off a 10-game regular season without any bumps in the road.
The decision to let them try, however, is the correct one.
