Last week we learned that the Governor vetoed SB 83, legislation more commonly known as the Save Women’s Sports Act. The bill would prohibit transgender girls and women – those who are biologically male – from participating in school sports reserved for girls and women. While few were surprised at the veto, many of us are disappointed. With a stroke of his pen, he shoved our Commonwealth onto the national scene, once again endearing himself to the liberals of California and New York and falling further out of step with the people he is supposed to be serving.
So, what is the fuss about? SB 83 requires that schools regulated by the Kentucky Board of Education and postsecondary institutions that participate in intercollegiate athletic competitions designate athletic teams, activities, and sports for students in grades six through twelve as boys, girls, or coed. The bill also clarifies that the sex of students who want to participate in sports would be determined by what is on their birth certificate and a signed affidavit from a physician.
Currently, the Kentucky High School Athletic Association, the body that oversees competitive high school sports, allows student athletes to participate in sports geared toward their opposite sex if they have undergone hormonal therapy for a certain length of time and have been legally reassigned.
During the bill’s committee hearings, children born male testified against it and shared their desire to compete on girl’s teams. My vote for this bill does not signal that I do not care about these children. Instead, it stands for the simple truth that there is a biological difference between males and females. This is a scientific fact that many, including the Governor, have chosen to ignore. Where does it end?
In explaining his veto, the Governor said the bill gives no reason why it is necessary. While we have seen only one reported case within our schools, this issue has been festering for some time as popular culture and celebrities have bred confusion about sex and gender. The role it plays in sports rocketed to the forefront when a male Penn swimmer transitioned to female and began competing as a woman in NCAA swim meets. Several women’s team members asked the NCAA to step in to prevent the biological male from competing as a woman. While the women behind the letter expressed their compassion, they also spoke openly about how it impacted their ability to compete. “However, we also recognize that when it comes to sports competition, that the biology of sex is a separate issue from someone’s gender identity. Biologically, Lia holds an unfair advantage over competition in the women’s category, as evidenced by her rankings that have bounced from #462 as a male to #1 as a female. If she were to be eligible to compete against us, she could now break Penn, Ivy, and NCAA Women’s Swimming records; feats she could never have done as a male athlete.”
According to the Duke Center for Sports Law and Policy, there is an average 10 to 12% difference in performance between elite male and female athletes. Men generally have greater density and strength in bones, tendons, and ligaments, larger hearts, greater lung capacity, and higher red blood cell count.
Reportedly, there has been only one situation of a transgender athlete wishing to play in Kentucky’s KHSAA-regulated sports. However, late last week a Kentucky public school district reached an agreement in a lawsuit stemming from a transgender student and restroom facilities. The trend will continue until we stand up for our children – all of them.
I expect the legislature will consider overriding the Governor’s veto of SB 83 when we return to Frankfort on April 13 and 14. Doing so will require only a simple majority, but the held in both chambers should be able to easily do so.
