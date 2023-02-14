There is a school of thought that says it’s better to know how the story ends before it starts.
I have a friend who swears by that when it comes to books. Flip to the end first. See how it all turns out. Then decide for sure whether you want to spend your valuable time reading it or not.
Wouldn’t it be great if life worked that way? You could look ahead to the future to see how that job opportunity will turn out before you take it. Skip to the end of a politician’s term before selecting him or her at the ballot box. Check on the outcome of a romantic relationship before getting involved in the first place.
We can’t do that for ourselves, unfortunately, but we do know what happened with those who came before us. And when it’s a happy ending, that can make knowing how things started that much sweeter.
My grandparents Meriel and Thelma, both of whom are probably known by a fair number of readers, were married 52 years, parted only by mortality. He was very prominent in the community as an attorney, and she was Pulaski County High School’s band instructor for generations, actually founding the school’s band program, as well as a piano teacher for seemingly a third of the county.
I do know that they met at Western Kentucky University as a result of choir practice, and that Grandpa told a friend after that first meeting that the woman I would come to know as Grandma was the girl he was going to marry — and indeed, they wed a couple of years later. They were together pretty much their entire adult lives, until Grandpa passed away in 1989; Grandma joined him in Paradise (the afterlife, not the Las Vegas-area community) in 1996.
My grandfather had a way with words — it’s where I got my love of writing and language — and a love for grandiose manners. He would call any given waitress “sweet maiden” or “fair lady,” and yes, I heard him do so with my grandmother from time to time as well. He was a strange mixture of Don Quixote and Atticus Finch, kind to those in need but always imagining he was in some grander time, walking among nobility. She was much quieter and more reserved, but stylish and cultured and as smart as a whip, and the perfect balance to his more extroverted persona.
But I knew them only as seniors, him in his 70s, her into her 80s. All I had of their youth, more or less, were pictures, and a few stories once told.
Until my mom, going through a box of their stuff recently, found a love poem that Grandpa had written Grandma. Or more accurately, Meriel had written Thelma.
That’s because, while there was no date on it, we determined it was likely from when the two were, as the kids (back then) called it, courting — likely in the mid-1930s, as they were married in 1937. A love note from almost 90 years ago, stuffed away in a box.
Like I said, that Grandpa knew his way around a turn of phrase, but I gotta say, the man had some game. Given that they’re not here to embarrass, I feel okay with sharing this, what was probably a private, discreet thing at one point in time. If I shouldn’t, please forgive me from up there, you two.
But here’s what was written:
“To Thelma,
Pretty face with lips divine
Eyes like pools of darkened wine
Sprightly step of girlish grace
Angel in an earthly place.
Dusky hair of wavy tresses
In my fond embrace it presses
Arms that hold me ever nearer
Form and being ever dearer.
Gentle spirit, kind and wise
Must have come from paradise
In your memory, let me dwell
Hold my heart within your spell!”
First of all, let me ask ... whatever happened to the name Thelma? Why doesn’t anyone name their kid that anymore? I believe we all think of it an an “old lady” name today, but at one point in time, those “old ladies” were young girls, so it must have been a popular baby name at some point. Bring back Thelma, I say!
But Grandpa did some nice rhyming work there, no? And he didn’t just focus on her appearance; he acknowledged that she was “kind and wise” and “gentle” of spirit. I suspect some of her former music student might question that “gentle” part, but hey, you gotta be a little multi-dimensional, right?
Here’s the really nice thing, though: Grandpa wrote this poem, presumably, to aid his efforts in wooing my grandmother. At that time, he didn’t know how things would turn out. He probably had high hopes, but no assurances.
Reading it today, I know. They had a genuine, honest-to-goodness lifelong love story. It wasn’t always easy, it wasn’t perfect, and it never is. But those hopes of his he had as a young man with a pen in his hand and love in his heart ... they worked out.
It’s a cynical age, and it seems like we so rarely see that anymore. How many marriages last uninterrupted these days? How many vows to stay strong through thick and thin are honored? Surely, there are sometimes good reasons not to stay together; sometimes, there are not. But it’s a difficult age in which to believe in “love” — the “eros” kind, as opposed to “agape” or “phileo” or “storge,” which can be a part of a romantic relationship certainly, but largely relate to other concepts — as anything more than a fast-burning fire that fades in too short a time.
Or perhaps that’s just how it looks from where I sit. I hope I’m wrong, for my sake, for others’, for our society as a whole. At any rate, I just don’t see these people who stay together half a century or more in today’s world. I see beautiful starts, like this poem, but crumbling finishes. I see people with high hopes like my grandfather’s that quickly turn into lowered expectations. We are only human, and that can understandably get messy, but it unfortunately doesn’t make for a good, old-fashioned Disneyfied happy ending.
But this ... this is a love story that works because I know how it ends. I can read this poem and not worry that this will all fall apart in time for these two, because I know that it didn’t. I know how they lived their lives. I know how long their marriage lasted. I know the bodies in which they spent their time on this earth are buried right next to each other.
With Valentine’s Day upon us, it seems like a wonderful time for a love story — a real one. Not one on a greeting card, decorated with little hearts. Not something in a bodice-ripping romance novel. Not a Hallmark movie with a pretty-without-being-threatening food blogger moving to a small Vermont town where she meets a handsome-without-being-threatening lumberjack.
No, a real life love story between two real people who did things the hard way, made it work, and were together all the way through because of the commitment they made to each other and the care that they felt for one another.
Who do you know like that? Your parents? Grandparents? Pastor? It’s always a good time to reflect on history — to get out old photos, to talk about family lore. Do your kids know where you met? How their grandparents got together? Do they look through the old photo albums — or are those photos even handy in this age of digital whozits and whatzits galore?
I believe this is stuff that it’s good for us to know, those of us who come after. And it’s good to celebrate real, life love stories when we see them. The thing everybody remembers about the 2009 animated Pixar movie “Up” isn’t the adventure with the flying house that makes up most of the film — it’s the first 10 minutes or so, which tells the story of a couple growing old together, happy and in love. And unlike all the wackiness with the balloons, that’s a reflection of real life — the way actual people see their stories unfold.
It’s not hard to understand why people get discouraged. But we are wise to take inspiration when we can from the love stories that come not from books or the screen, but from the stories of the people around us, the people who made us what we are.
And for my grandparents, it seems, it started — if not at the very beginning, then at some early point — with a bit of rhyming verse that began, “To Thelma.”
Now that, I love.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.