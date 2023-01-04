Well, we made through the turbulence of 2022; the fact that I’m writing this, and that you are reading this column is a testament to that fact. That’s a statement doused in profundity.
Seriously, the new year brings with it lessons from the old, new challenges and new opportunities to correct missteps, change the trajectory of our lives, our communities, our country.
One thing I was reminded of on the first day of the year: I once was young, and now I’m old, I cannot do the things I used to do at age 45 or even 55.
We usually leave our Christmas lights up until after the new year; since it was unseasonably warm on New Year’s Day, I decided to champion the task that afternoon. We don’t have an elaborate display, just two laser lights strategically placed on the front lawn; they shower the house with a dazzling display of motion lights of seasonal colors.
Dismantling the decorations didn’t require any ladders, climbing or stretching, just unplug the heavy-duty extension cords, wound up the cords, pull up the lights, and I’m done. It should have been that simple. The wisdom of Psalm 37:25 is worth noting here. “I was young and now I am old;” wisdom speaks loudly.
I unplugged the two cords that ran to the lights from each end of the porch. The one to the right to the lower end of the porch with no depth to the ground, to the left there is about a two- or three-foot drop to the ground. I tackled the big job first. I unthreaded the cord from behind the chairs, tossed it over the bushes that accented that edge of the porch, success so far.
It would have been wise to walk back to the middle of the porch, alight the steps, and walk over to the cord laying in the yard. It wasn’t that I was in a hurry, it was a warm afternoon, no need to rush, but I decided to leap off the porch and take the few steps to the cord. Bad idea, I once was young. A two- or three-foot leap was no great feat back in the days of my youth. I leaped, I landed, I still got it so briefly resonated.
Instantly reality clocks. The best way to describe what happened after my feet hit the ground is that the rest of me landed; it felt like that. I began to reel and rock, trying to gain my balance; I rocked forward trying to outrun the inevitable tumble. I stumble ran halfway across the yard before I tumbled and rolled. No harm, no injury, but a valuable lesson affirmed: time changes things, we must be willing to adjust to the times and new circumstances that prevail.
“Teach us to number our days carefully so that we may develop wisdom in our hearts.” (Psalms 90:12)
It would be unwise to continue the errant trajectory of our country, inclusive of the religious, social and pollical platforms. Social justice continues to evade the common man. A tweet from Bryan Stevenson, lawyer, and founder of Equal Justice Initiative, nails it, “Our system treats you better if you are rich and guilty than if you are poor and innocent.”
Politics and religion are cemented together by avarice and the pursuit of power. Election deniers may be a new wing of the conservative right political party. Its platform will be alternative facts.
Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Ca), presumed Speaker of the House, tweeted, “Happy New Year…accountability is coming.”
It must be relative, the Jan 6 Committee investigations were about accountability, but McCarthy deflected every finding; after one committee hearing presented evidence of complicity with insurrectionist and members of his party, the accountability minded McCarthy stepped to the mic to deflect, “gas prices are high.” That earns McCarthy the 2022 Duh Award.
