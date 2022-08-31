In the book of Jerimiah, chapter seven, verses 1 – 11, the prophet is charged by God to stand in the gate of the house of the Lord and declare His word. He admonished the people and what he had to say was from the Lord. He had no need to apologize for what God had to say.
The true prophets of the Old Testament, and those who prophesized in the New Testament, never had to recant, or reverse prophesies. In Jeremiah’s day, prophets were stumbling over one another professing to speak for God but were misrepresenting God’s message and misleading the people. “This is the temple of the Lord, the temple of the Lord, the temple of the Lord,” they proclaimed. They had come to worship the temple rather than the God of the temple. As the temple is among them, they will be safe.
It is a jolting sense of spiritual truth when we take a step back, and without the hype, without our ideological defenses, look honestly at ourselves, look at the conditions of our society, our spiritual direction and the conflating of religion and politics. Modern day prophets are stumbling over one another and their prophetic musings of nationalism, politics, and personalities.
In Genesis 12:3, God tells Abram, “I will bless those who bless you, I will curse him who curses you; and in you all the families of the earth shall be blessed.” From Abraham comes Israel, and through Israel came the Christ, and through the Christ all the nations, all the families of the earth are blessed.
We make certain that America leans to allegiance with Israel. As we study the Scriptures, we see the centrality of Israel in the events of the end times. This has stirred an urgency in the evangelical base and gave rise to a plethora of prophetic musings about America, the leadership of America and America in the will of God.
Like modern day Pharisees and the ruling hierarchy of Jesus’ day, conservative evangelicals believe that God has appointed them and positioned them to receive His revelation of the deliverer in these times. The Chosen One, the King of Israel are personas reserved for the Christ, yet the evangelical movement has bestowed these titles on former President Trump. The move of the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem buttresses the assumption of God’s will being accomplished, and the right man in place to do God’s will. If we believe in the sovereignty of God, then all things must come through His will, either permissive or ordained.
Hundreds of prophets have spoken hundreds of prophecies about Trump being chosen by God for the leadership of America, and, like King David, a Trump dynasty with the last president being Barron, the youngest son. According to prophesy, Trump was to win a second term. The Lord spoke this to one pastor.
Are the missed prophecies and the lack of humility on the part of the prophets the underpinning of the upheaval over the 2020 election results, the Jan 6 mob, and the movement of the election deniers?
Some of these latter-day prophets admit that they misinterpreted, some have doubled down and still others wonder how the evangelical church became so politicized.
If a prophet strongly believes they are delivering a message from God, he/she does not recant, does not reverse what is spoken. What is spoken from God does not miss the mark. The prophet Jeremiah, even when imprisoned, and threatened with death did not recant or reverse his message from God. In the introduction to the book of Jeremiah in the Christian Standard Bible, we find this statement, “a man may be willing to die for something he mistakenly thinks is true, but one will seldom die for something he knows to be a sham.”
The incongruity is egregious.
North Carolina prophet evangelist Charlie Shamp was in the Jan 6 mob. He tweeted, “Don’t let the media lie to you, we peacefully assembled outside the building to voice our protest against this fraudulent election and pray for America!”
Jeremiah Johnson acknowledged his error, recanted his mistaken prophecy; Dr. Michael Brown asks this of the evangelical church, “how did we become so politicized? How did so many of us end up with an almost cultlike devotion to a leader, compromise out ethics for a seat at the table and drape the Gospel in an American flag?”
“Instead, if you really correct your ways and your actions, if you act justly toward one another, if you no longer oppress the resident alien, the fatherless, and the widow and no longer shed innocent blood in this place or follow other gods, bringing harm on yourselves, I will allow you to live in this place….” (Jer 7:5-7)
Theologian Russell Moore asks this, “What is the future for a group that preaches truth, peace and moral living, after it gambles all its chips on a man who embodies none of those but will play along-and loses?”
