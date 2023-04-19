For the past several years, many people have talked about helping the homeless in the Pulaski County area. And during that time, many good people, organizations and churches have made great strides in helping the cause.
The nationwide pandemic setback the effort somewhat, as some organizations and churches were hesitant about bringing in large amounts of people for meals or gatherings. But the homeless issue continues to exist and many feel it has even grown exponentially since the pandemic.
After much talk, a group of individuals took a very proactive approach to the local issue and has made successful strides in actually helping the homeless.
In December of last year, Somerset resident Jessica Lee set up the ‘Help the Homeless-Somerset KY’ Facebook page, which has dealt with everything from helping folks pay their rent to giving someone a ride to work to helping others with needed home repairs.
The social media page also allows local organizations and churches to post events inviting all the public to attend. Somerset First United Methodist Church announced their Wednesday Night Fellowship Meal. The local God’s Food Pantry announced their “Day of Sharing,” which included giveaways of bread, tomatoes, face masks, miscellaneous produce and other miscellaneous items.
Lee also shares heart-warming stories of local people helping others in need. In a recent post, Lee explained how a single mother was facing eviction and having her utilities possible being cut off. However, a group of the mother’s neighbors got together to help with her expenses and one very generous individual paid up her rent for two months.
In the three short months “Help the Homeless-Somerset, KY” has been online, their membership has grown to 4,000 patrons. They have also established a five-member Board of Directors and a 33-member Advisory Board. Mental Health Professional Tiffany Dominey is the chairperson of the group.
On Tuesday, the local group was able to secure a mobile shower facility. They also announced their first Friday night community potluck this week at the Pulaski County Judicial Plaza. Not only will they share a meal, but it is their intent to make connections to help those in need find resources and opportunities.
They also announced the Unify Pulaski Project, which will seek to unite local churches, businesses and individuals around the county to provide shelter, showers and support to our neighbors in need of housing.
The Somerset Wesleyan Church has generously offered their House of Worship as a “warming center” type model on Friday nights and will serve breakfast the next morning. The local church is committed to offering an ongoing refuge at night until more permanent solutions for transitional housing can be bought or built in the county.
According to Lee, their hopes is that the Unify Pulaski Project and Help the Homeless Somerset can unite local churches, businesses, and caring individuals to pool resources to meet basic needs and turn their one-day-a-week warming center to a full-time operation.
Help the Homeless-Somerset, KY has now incorporated and is seeking 501c3 status. Their hope is to be able to then start looking at long term solutions such as transitional housing for unhoused families, job programs, mentoring programs.
In addition, Passages Mental Health is also working on a showering program for those in need. On Wednesday, WKYT did a feature piece on the great work being done by Help the Homeless-Somerset, KY.
ID Project and Shelter Shuttle are other projects the local group has going on. ID Project funds ID purchases and necessary documents for those in need. Shelter Shuttle offers free rides to shelters in the area, as funds are available.
In addition, they routinely connect people to jobs. They help children living in motels with extra food and toys. They even provided assistance to a high school senior asking for a tuxedo. Their homeless calls for help include small children. They help homeless college students with supplies.
They also have secondary “Help Page” with over 600 members in a few weeks. This page serves as a way for those in need and professionals to reach out for needed items and resources. They have spoken with the owner of one of the local recovery efforts, and have plans to be an ally with them and several agencies in the county to find solutions that address the rise in homelessness here in recent years.
We all need help from time to time, and some need more help than others. Many have friends or family to lean on in times of need, while others do not have that luxury in their lives.
It is so inspiring to see local individuals, like Lee and all those involved in the project, take time away from their own busy lives to work tireless for the needs of others.
Giving money to charities is one thing, but to give of your time and energy to make great things happen for those that may be less fortunate as yourself is by far the “Greatest Thing in Life.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.