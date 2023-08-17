Each day we live, history is being recorded, and, although we have individual life experiences, our life experiences are woven together in the tapestry of the history of this nation. Ethnic history is American history; the two happened simultaneously and are inseparable.
We cannot glory in American history while denying the history of the African American recorded in the blood of the innocent slain by the arrogance of supremist mythology, a history with tear-streaked pages that record their disavowed humanity subjected to the whims of the privileged in a social construct of ethnic superiority, a history of strong shoulders and keloid backs upon which this great nation was built.
The social policies of “separate but equal” have never worked. It was an attempt to acknowledge a mistake and to insulate the perpetrators of the chattel slave system from the presence of unintended results once that system was abolished. The concatenations of centuries of chattel slavery, and negated hope because of the unreachable promises of America on the other side of the “black door” of a skin culture that would deny the African American entry, are lessons of history that must be learned together.
We are one nation made up of multiple ethnicities and cultures, however, we must find that common threat of humanity that brings us to the unity that God has intended. The prophet Amos asks in the third chapter of the book that bears his name, in verse three, “can two walk together without agreeing to meet.” Our cultures, our histories must meet in the classrooms of America.
Together infers unity of actions, like mindedness, harmony, in agreement, in the case of history – one nation under God. Therefore, if we divide history, if we glorify one narrative of history and deny, reframe, or whitewash the other with the intent of affirming the glory of the other, we will have a divided nation set on a course to implode. The evidence of our trajectory is played out on the six o’clock news.
It is said that knowledge is power. The knowledge of God, His character, His faithfulness, His love for all humanity; the knowledge of man’s journey through the study of the social sciences, politics and history reveals the errors of humanity straying from the paths that God intended, a course that shared an appreciation of one another, and that held no partiality based on skin color, that is the path of life God purposed. The study of uncensored history will reveal behaviors and attitudes that God is not pleased with and negates the perception of divine American exceptionalism.
However, we serve a God of second chances, but acknowledgement of our sins and repentance is what opens that second chance door. “If my people,” 2 Chronicles 7:14 states, “who are called by My name will humble themselves and pray and seek My face and turn from their evil ways, I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sins and heal their land.”
Does our nation need healing? In 2015, a deranged white man whose mind was anesthetized by the opioid of white supremacy, desecrated the sacred space of Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, SC at a Wednesday night Bible study/prayer meeting. Nine people, including the pastor and state Senator Clementa Pinckney, were slain. It is rumored that the police stopped at a fast-food restaurant to purchase a hamburger for the famished shooter on their way to booking.
In May of 2022, a young white man, whose heart was infected by racial hate, traveled for at least an hour with the determination to kill as many African Americans as circumstances would allow. Thirteen were shot, ten fatally at the Buffalo, NY supermarket. He had purposed in his heart to travel to another location and continue his massacre of innocent Black people.
In March 1959, operating under the codified “separate but equal” policies, the Wrightsville Negro Boys Industrial School caught fire; 21 African America children, ages 13 – 17, perished in the flames. The facility housed 69 teenage boys; the doors were locked from the outside. Arkansas was no stranger to incidents of racial injustice.
The school operated as a penal work farm, the children lived in deplorable conditions, exploited them for labor and no educational courses were offered. The white reform schools operated in far superior conditions; the boys were treated like students; they received training in vocational skills – carpentry and metal works; the doors were never locked. Separate but unequal policies.
Let our students learn uncensored history in classroom settings that present the narratives in an informational format, presenting facts for learning, even learning from our mistakes so that we do not repeat them.
