The story of America, inclusive with the African American struggles to be accepted, to be equal, cannot lay silent in the pages of history; it must be told, it must be shared, emotionally experienced, it must be taught to this generation so that we may learn from it, grow from it, and build a better America.
The African American story is a journey wrought in blood and tears and weary years of striving. With similitude, we are the oppressed the Scriptures speak of: centuries under the yoke of horrendous bondage, decades of encoded bias, denials of our humanity, decades of violent suppression as we willed to be recognized as Americans; our blood stained the soil on battlefields in foreign lands to secure the freedom of nations and people; we spilled our blood on America’s soil in the struggle to make this a free and self-ruled nation. The story of the African American is the story of America.
The decades of the 50s and 60s are particularly relevant. It was then that the will of the African Americans to live with dignity would not be denied, and the will of White America to relegate a people to a ‘less than’ social status, and keep their oppressive knee on the neck of Black America, violently clashed. Emmitt Till, Medger Evers, and the bombing of the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama are events of infamous note. The latter was the most poignant; this act of hatred garnered international notice, it showed the world how immoral, how debased, and insane is the oppressive ideology of racism. There is no sacred place spared its nefarious deeds.
On a Sunday morning, in September 1963, between the dismissal of Sunday School classes and the call to worship for the morning service, a bomb exploded. The bomb devastated the church building, destroyed lives, grief and mayhem displaced the expectant joy of Youth Day worship. Parents who were expecting to watch their children worship God in song, and perform in the program of praise, were thrust into panic as they searched through the smoke and debris for their children. Most found their children, albeit disheveled and confused, some with serious injuries; the parents of four young girls found their daughters gripped by the finality of death, forcibly encumbered with a lifetime of reconciling with this tragic lost, stolen experiences of raising their daughters, bonding and building relationships, teaching them life lessons of how to be godly women, how to be respected, and how to represent their race, instead, because of hate, they have irreconcilable grief.
Three of the slain were 14-year-old girls just entering their freshman year in high school. I can vision them primping in the bathroom mirror, checking the hair, their dresses ensuring that they are presented at their best; Denise McNair, the youngest victim was 11- years old, probably admiring the older girls and dreaming of herself as a teenage girl, excited about life, excited about high school. But hate intervenes, in a boom, in a flash, all their plans, their hopes, their expectations vanished.
These people who endured this unimaginable horror: the community, the congregation, the children, the parents of the slain, found the resilience to face life and rise above this dark moment, they would not allow it to define them, they cope with the trauma, but do not allow it to subdue their striving for dignity, their look to the future, investing in the next generation.
Chris and Maxine McNair, parents of the youngest martyr, Denise, gave themselves to service. Chris became the first Black lawmaker elected to the Alabama legislature since Reconstruction. Maxine, who recently died at the age of 93, worked in the Birmingham public school system for 33 years. The McNairs, grappling with grief- Maxine McNair said she couldn’t stop screaming for several days -found the resilience of hope to serve in the system to bring about change, and the courage to have two other children: Lisa and Kimberly McNair.
Lisa McNair has written her memoir, ‘Dear Denise: Letters to the Sister I Never Knew.’ She talks about the lingering trauma resulting from that dreadful day. “There was a kind of a culture of silence. People didn’t talk about it for years, “she said.
Quoted from her book, “Collective, untreated, undiagnosed trauma. Everybody went back to work or school on Monday like nothing ever happened…because you knew as an African American at that point, you really didn’t have the right to vote. Nobody was going to prosecute a white person for killing a Black person. So, you just went on, turned it over to Jesus and kept on living.”
It was an era in America’s history that the African American had resolved to our castrated hope for justice from a jaded criminal justice system complicit in the ugly surreal reality of racism.
America has not acknowledged the far-reaching influence of the wickedness of racism, instead there is a concerted legislative effort to prohibit the teaching and sharing of the real experiences that comprise our history. Social studies books, history books that contain narrative on racial and social injustice are banned from public school libraries and classrooms. But injustice cries much too loud to be ignored or suppressed.
Remember this, “The Lord helps all who fall; He raises up all who are oppressed.” Psalm 145:14.
“The Lord helps the oppressed but brings the wicked to the ground.” Psalm 147:6.
